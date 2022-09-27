Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
City and citizens gather for recreational opportunity community forum and talk about recreational opportunities in Abilene
About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. In the other recreational opportunities discussion, an indoor swimming pool, a splash pad, and more pickleball courts were suggested.
