El Paso, TX

MEANIE
4d ago

This is why I pulled my kids out of sports .. Parents are a disgusting disgrace when it comes to city leagues .. Outright disgusting behavior and language, they forget they’re not at home or at a bar but in children’s presence ..

Angel perez
5d ago

this is why I stopped coaching kids football. Some parents were the #1 juveniles on the sideline and some coaches were the biggest sore losers teaching kids to carry out dirty plays getting on the refs face when they were penalized parents included. coach coaches and parents cheer stop being nuisances and learn some comradely instead.

DrBe
4d ago

Reprehensible conduct by coaches and parents. Anyone involved should be banned for at least a year. Grow up, parents n coaches.

The Pebble Hills High School football team will have a game with Americas High School on September 30, 2022, 18:30:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
