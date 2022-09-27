This is why I pulled my kids out of sports .. Parents are a disgusting disgrace when it comes to city leagues .. Outright disgusting behavior and language, they forget they’re not at home or at a bar but in children’s presence ..
this is why I stopped coaching kids football. Some parents were the #1 juveniles on the sideline and some coaches were the biggest sore losers teaching kids to carry out dirty plays getting on the refs face when they were penalized parents included. coach coaches and parents cheer stop being nuisances and learn some comradely instead.
Reprehensible conduct by coaches and parents. Anyone involved should be banned for at least a year. Grow up, parents n coaches.
