Read full article on original website
Related
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Michigan This Weekend: Live Music, Speed, and Fall Fests Galore
Looks to be a perfect early fall weekend to be out and about in Michigan! Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of September 30 through October 2, 2022. From now through the end of October, downtown Marshall is transformed into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State
Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
Lake Michigan’s deadly trend continues in 2022 despite increase in safety measures
For many, a trip to Lake Michigan on a warm, sunny day is a rite of summer. The big lake offers both beauty and fun for all ages. Lake Michigan and its popular beaches along Michigan’s west coast can also turn dangerous and deadly at times when waves build and currents become powerful.
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale
Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
Floridians find refuge in Michigan as Hurricane Ian grows into category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Wednesday and its impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
wrif.com
Michigan: The Story Behind the Mitten’s Only Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida, I’m keeping everyone in the Sunshine State in my prayers. I have friends and family that live down there, as well as Michigan friends who go down for the winter, so it’s terrifying to see the size of this storm. I just hope it turns out to be less severe than predicted.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
abc12.com
Bill would require disposal wipes in Michigan to be marketed as non-flushable
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleaning and sanitary wipes marketed as flushable actually aren't and never should go down the toilet, according to a Michigan lawmaker. Republican State Rep. Paula Hornberger announced a bill Wednesday that would require all wipes sold in Michigan to display "do not flush" or "non-flushable" prominently on the packaging.
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0