Cleveland, TN

leeuniversity.edu

Shenanigans to Present Three Shows Next Weekend

Lee University’s improvisation comedy group, Shenanigans, will perform its first three shows of the semester on Friday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 and 10 p.m. All shows will take place in Rose Lecture Hall, located in Lee’s Helen DeVos College of Education.
CLEVELAND, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide

The scene from Charleston's boat dock withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide. Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVC

Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

Several new faces as County Commission convenes for September meeting

Jasper, Tenn. – Following the August General County election, the makeup of the Marion County Commission has a different appearance. District 1, roughly made up of Sweetens Cove, New Hope, Orme, and South Pittsburg, saw familiar faces in Seat B and C with David Abbott and Donald Blansett, respectively, but Seat A saw newcomer Ruric Brandt. Battle Creek, Kimball, Monteagle, Shellmound, and the rest of District 2 saw Seats A and B remain the same with Joey Blevins and Gene Hargis in place. Seat C will be determined in a special election on November 8 following the passing of Matt Blansett. District 3, nearly entirely encompassed in Jasper town limits, saw incumbents Don Adkins and Steve Franklin retain Seats A and B and Seat C won by Paul Schafer. District 4 saw newcomers Linda Mason and Dennis Rollins take over for Seats A and B. At the same time, incumbent Peggy Thompson retained Seat C. District 5 kept Jimmy Nunley for Seat A and saw two newcomers, Logan Campbell and Chris Morrison, win Seats B and C, respectively.
MARION COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for October 4

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 4. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Stephanie Burke – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, No DL, Registration, Fail to Register....
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Humane Society Warns Owners about Ongoing Canine Flu Outbreak

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Humane Educational Society is warning pet owners about an ongoing strain of canine flu that is causing many dogs at their shelter to get sick. Canine flu causes several symptoms in dogs including a cough that sounds like a goose honk, sneezing, and a lack of energy among other symptoms. Rebecca Bryan, executive director at the Humane Society, says that there are two strains of canine flu, H3N2 influenza and influenza A, that they have detected at the Humane Educational Society.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Pet adoption with Mckamey Animal Center

Chattanooga, TN - Today our friends at Mckamey Animal Center worked with a local veterinarian to help one special dog walk again and hopefully find the right owner for adoption. All pets deserve love some just need a little more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

22 year old convicted of child molestation

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

