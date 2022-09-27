Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
The Recreation Board of Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVAThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
leeuniversity.edu
Shenanigans to Present Three Shows Next Weekend
Lee University’s improvisation comedy group, Shenanigans, will perform its first three shows of the semester on Friday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 and 10 p.m. All shows will take place in Rose Lecture Hall, located in Lee’s Helen DeVos College of Education.
Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide
The scene from Charleston's boat dock withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide. Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.
WTVC
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
mcnewstn.com
Several new faces as County Commission convenes for September meeting
Jasper, Tenn. – Following the August General County election, the makeup of the Marion County Commission has a different appearance. District 1, roughly made up of Sweetens Cove, New Hope, Orme, and South Pittsburg, saw familiar faces in Seat B and C with David Abbott and Donald Blansett, respectively, but Seat A saw newcomer Ruric Brandt. Battle Creek, Kimball, Monteagle, Shellmound, and the rest of District 2 saw Seats A and B remain the same with Joey Blevins and Gene Hargis in place. Seat C will be determined in a special election on November 8 following the passing of Matt Blansett. District 3, nearly entirely encompassed in Jasper town limits, saw incumbents Don Adkins and Steve Franklin retain Seats A and B and Seat C won by Paul Schafer. District 4 saw newcomers Linda Mason and Dennis Rollins take over for Seats A and B. At the same time, incumbent Peggy Thompson retained Seat C. District 5 kept Jimmy Nunley for Seat A and saw two newcomers, Logan Campbell and Chris Morrison, win Seats B and C, respectively.
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
WTVCFOX
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for October 4
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 4. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Stephanie Burke – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, No DL, Registration, Fail to Register....
WDEF
Humane Society Warns Owners about Ongoing Canine Flu Outbreak
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Humane Educational Society is warning pet owners about an ongoing strain of canine flu that is causing many dogs at their shelter to get sick. Canine flu causes several symptoms in dogs including a cough that sounds like a goose honk, sneezing, and a lack of energy among other symptoms. Rebecca Bryan, executive director at the Humane Society, says that there are two strains of canine flu, H3N2 influenza and influenza A, that they have detected at the Humane Educational Society.
WTVC
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
WTVC
Pet adoption with Mckamey Animal Center
Chattanooga, TN - Today our friends at Mckamey Animal Center worked with a local veterinarian to help one special dog walk again and hopefully find the right owner for adoption. All pets deserve love some just need a little more.
WDEF
Hamilton County announces deal raising Sheriff’s Office starting pay
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County leaders have worked out a deal to give a pay-raise to new deputies in the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett, County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commissioner Chip Baker worked out the deal. Beginning next week, starting pay for sworn employees will be $50,000.
tmpresale.com
The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party in Chattanooga, TN Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code
New Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party presale password has just been added! This is your best chance to order The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party show tickets before they go on sale 🙂. This might be your one chance ever to see...
Grundy County Herald
Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
my40.tv
Harrah's breaks ground on $275 million expansion to Murphy establishment
MURPHY, N.C. (WLOS) — Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino and Hotel in Murphy is getting bigger -- a lot bigger. Cherokee leaders broke ground Thursday afternoon on a $275 million expansion project. Plans call for the addition of 25,000 square feet of gaming floor, a 296-room hotel tower and...
WDEF
22 year old convicted of child molestation
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
