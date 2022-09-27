In July of this year, Oklahoma Natural Gas, which services most of our listening area, announced by letter to its customers that a rate increase would be coming due to the surge in usage during the Winter storm of 2021. The rate increaese was needed to recoup the extra expenses realted to keeping natural gas flowing to customers. In the letter, ONG estimated the increase would be only $23.40 per year or about $2.00 per monthly bill.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO