Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Drowning Accident Involves Tahlequah Man
Nathan Williams, age 22, of Tahlaquah was pronouced deceased at Lake Tenkiller on Friday afternoon after falling into the water and never resurfacing. The incident occurred near Barnacle Bill's Marina in Cherokee County. Witnesses reported seeing Williams sitting on the dock over the water. He then fell into the water...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November
Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Matthew Languien
A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
ONG Bills Arrive With Shocking Increase
In July of this year, Oklahoma Natural Gas, which services most of our listening area, announced by letter to its customers that a rate increase would be coming due to the surge in usage during the Winter storm of 2021. The rate increaese was needed to recoup the extra expenses realted to keeping natural gas flowing to customers. In the letter, ONG estimated the increase would be only $23.40 per year or about $2.00 per monthly bill.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Charles Douglas
A man who says he was mistakenly arrested while trying to return to the home of a friend was booked into custody yesterday for "entering a structure with intent to commit larceny." Charles Robert Lee Douglas was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge at the Washington County Courthouse today and given...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Keenan Abreau
Keenan Michael Abreu appeared in Washington COunty Court today on multiple charges after a routine traffic stop. Abreu is charged with failure to provide a driver's license, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt. During the traffic stop, officers found an open bottle of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sunset Industrial Park Approved for Funding
As anticipated by the Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA), the Sunset Manufacturing Center has received funding from the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a group of bills designed to fund infrastructure projects at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and state fairground in an effort to bring Oklahoma to the attention of international trading partners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Oklahoma Home and Community Education will be taking orders for Pie Shells and Dough Balls, October 1 through November 7. Pie Shells are five for $10 and dough balls are five for $8. To order, call 918-333-3920. Pick up dates are November 14-17 at Washington County Fair Building in Dewey.
bartlesvilleradio.com
On The Rock Harvest Festival and Dinner
Get your RSVP in now for the Harvest Festival and Dinner at On the Rock Ministires. The free event is set for Saturday, October 8, at 6pm at the campus of On the Rock at 122 South Park Avenue in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Sandy Dossett...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report on Richard Royer
A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Active Threat Prevention Class in Ramona Oct. 13
NJ Burgett is teaming up with the Ramona Police Department and Caney Valley School District to present communitywide training if an active threat situation were to happen. Areas being covered include, how to possibly prevent an active threat event and how to respond appropriately during an active threat event. Learn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Bank Awards $500 to Dewey Teacher
Arvest Bank has awarded Jessica Lee, a fifth grade reading teaching at Dewey Elementary School, with $500 as part of its "WE LOVE TEACHERS" initiative. Lee says she will use her award to make upgrades to the reading spaces in her classroom. "I cannot thank Arvest enough! This means so...
bartlesvilleradio.com
National Indian Taco Championship Oct. 1
The National Indian Taco Championships are back in Pawhuska this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Vendors, Music, Indian Dance, and of course Indian Tacos. All contestants sell their Indian Tacos to the public. The contestants price their Indian Tacos. You can pay $5...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Miles for Mammograms Set for Saturday, October 1
The Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K is Saturday, October1, at 8:45 am -- 2k Fun run/walk 9:15 am -- 5k at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Funds raised from the event helps Family HealthCare Clinic provide families with access to free clinical breast exams, mammograms and other cancer preventative services.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bristow Gets the Best of Dewey
Dewey football had a tough go of it at home against Bristow on Friday night. The Pirates beat the Doggers 58-6. It was similar to Dewey’s last game against Jay, a decent start defensively lost some momentum as Bristow scored most of its points in the last two and a half quarters.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Demolish US Grant
Bartlesville High football snapped its three-game losing skid in a blowout victory over US Grant at Custer Stadium on Friday night. Bruins topped the Generals 55-0. BHS scored early and often. Five touchdowns in the first quarter when Bartlesville’s starters were in took the doubt out of the game.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Copan - WCS on Radio Friday Night
A Washington County eight-man battle between Copan and Wesleyan Christian School will kick off Week No. 5 at Copan on Friday night, with special radio coverage on 99.1 FM - KPGM. The Hornets and Mustangs will hookup for the third straight year in a District contest – and both enter...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright talked on his weekly radio show on Wednesday night from Dink’s Pit BBQ, as the Bruins will have their third home game in a row on Friday. BHS is searching for its first District win, as US Grant visits Custer Stadium. The...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Airstreams at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower
The Price Tower area of Bartlesville will be filled with Airstream trailers this weekend for Airstreams at the Price. The annual event is sponsored by Region 9 and the Vintage Airstream Club. "Airstreams at the Price" will be a moment in time where Airstream enthusiasts can reflect on the tremendous...
Comments / 0