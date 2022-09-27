Read full article on original website
Connecting consumers with farmers
A state Farm Bureau organization is connecting consumers with farmers and ranchers in their state via an online community. Kansas Farm Bureau recently acquired Shop Kansas Farms, a website that helps consumers purchase products direct from Kansas farmers. Rick McNary and his wife developed the website, which was originally launched...
Emergency trainings keep ag officials prepared
Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director tells Brownfield emergency trainings are helping the state mitigate the spread of disease and invasive species. Gary McDowell says, “This year alone we have done 10 exercises, we call them our sampling teams, where every employee at MDARD is cross-trained in...
NASDA sets and amends policy during its annual meeting
National Association of State Departments of Agriculture members set and amended policy during the 2022 Annual Meeting Thursday in New York. Newly Elected NASDA President Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, discussed a policy amendment to improve disaster relief. “What we’ve seen during the pandemic has been...
