ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming

These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus

If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever

Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Giacchino
wegotthiscovered.com

Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts

Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gore#Reds#Madness#Blood#The Marvel Studios
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Sorry haters, ‘She-Hulk’ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has certainly had its fair share of naysayers since it first debuted on Disney Plus over seven weeks ago, with fans criticizing many aspects of writer Jessica Gao’s approach to tackling the story of Jennifer Walters. However, the consensus from critics is in, and with just two episodes of the superhero sitcom to go, it has been awarded a ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘The Retaliators’ is blood-soaked tale of morality and vengeance backed by a hard rocking soundtrack

“When do the sins of a good man make him bad?”. This quote opens The Retaliators, and establishes the moral stakes at play in this blood-soaked thriller. While the themes are heavy, the execution is pure exploitation done well, with the end result a hyper-violent take on influential 1970s revenge thriller Death Wish that would have been right at home during the “video nasty” days of the 80s.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Every obscure Marvel Comics character introduced in ‘She-Hulk’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the first time that Bruce Banner’s similarly gamma-irradiated cousin has been brought to live-action, but that’s just the start of it, as the superhero sitcom has managed to bring a ton of other — much more obscure — characters from Marvel comic book lore to the screen with her.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of

As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

If you thought Mary Sanderson looked a little different in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — you were right

Gather round sistas! Hocus Pocus 2 is finally here, and we feel like we’ve been waiting for our entire lives, and to some degree, we almost have!. Returning to Salem and seeing our favorite witches again was exciting, and if you’ve already seen the film, you might have noticed something different about Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson. The quirky turn of her mouth appeared on a different side of her face!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy