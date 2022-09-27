Read full article on original website
2023 movies we can’t wait for
What are the 2023 movies that we can’t wait for? From franchises to indie breakaways, 2022 was a great year for movie lovers and studios alike. We had Top Gun: Maverik, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and who can forget the horror movie Nope? You may think 2022 was a hard act to follow, but trust us, 2023 is up for the challenge and ready to blow you away with its line-up.
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
Bruce Willis could return to screens with aid of digital twin
Bruce Willis, everyone’s favourite action movie star, might be making a return to screens thank to deepfake technology. Willis retired earlier in 2022, citing a diagnosis of Aphasia; a language disorder which contributes to difficulties in speech and articulation. This retirement brought an end to a decades long career...
Andor filming locations spotted by fans
Some of the real life filming locations for Andor epsiode 4 have been spotted by fans of the latest Star Wars series. Andor, which is available on streaming service Disney Plus, is currently on its fourth episode, after its first three dropped in one go when it debuted in mid-September.
Tarzan is getting yet another remake
Everyone’s favourite vine-swinging jungle hero is getting yet another remake, only eight years after the last attempt – and no, it’s not George in the Jungle. Many adaptations have been made of the Tarzan story, originally a novel by by Edgar Rice Burroughs, but most will probably think of Disney’s animated movie from 1999 as the definitive version.
Blood & Treasure Finale Recap: Catch the Spirit (Plus, the Latest on Season 3)
The Khan was on… a rampage, as Blood & Treasure Season 2 came to a close this Sunday on Paramount+. Was the season finale “very satisfying” as promised? And what’s the latest word on a possible Season 3? The finale found Danny, Lexi, Chuck and Shaw laboring to convince the Superintendent at the Hong Kong PD that arrested Simon Hardwick is in fact not the Great Khan, and that the true villain is still out there and about to storm the building/seize the banner. Oh, and she has an underground nuke ready to detonate/kill millions! The Superintendent chose to play it...
Next James Bond search won’t begin until at least 2023
Fans of the James Bond movies have been clamouring for news about the next iteration of the world’s most famous spy. But, bad news: the search for the next James Bond won’t even begin until 2023 at the earliest. No Time to Die was the latest instalment in...
Peaky Blinders movie is “nearly there”, says Steven Knight
Writer Steven Knight has given an update to The Radio Times about the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie and it sounds as though firm plans are in motion. “Nearly nearly nearly, it’s almost there,” he said when asked if the script had been finalised. “So, you know, we’ve got the shooting schedule, we’ve got the dates for when we start, so that’s all going to happen.”
Collateral writer confirms Jason Statham fan theory
In the Tom Cruise movie Collateral, action movie star Jason Statham makes a mysterious appearance in the opening act. Credited only as ‘Airport Man’, Statham passes Cruise’s character, Vincent, a briefcase. For a long time, fans speculated that ‘Airport Man’ was, in fact, Frank Martin from the...
Saw 10 release date, cast, plot, and more in Jigsaw’s new horror movie
What is the Saw 10 release date? Almost 20 years ago, audiences were tortured with the release of the horror movie Saw, and that creepy little puppet has been in our nightmares ever since. The expansive series of gruesome thriller movies has put plenty of unwitting victims through various deadly...
Deep Space Nine actor explains how he nailed Lower Decks cameo
The latest episode of the Star Trek series Star Trek: Lower Decks saw the crew of the USS Cerritos landing on Deep Space Nine for negotiations, and they encountered some familiar faces. The episode of the animated series, titled ‘Hear All, Trust Nothing’ is one that has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the trailer for the latest season dropped, revealing that the space station would feature in season 3.
Kyle MacLachlan doesn’t always get David Lynch’s movies either
Kyle MacLachlan, who has worked with David Lynch on many of the director’s projects, isn’t sure that he understands Lynch’s movies. MacLachlan is best known for his role in Lynch’s TV series Twin Peaks, and as Paul Atreides in the Lynch adaptation of Dune. The two...
The Last Jedi is (still) the best Star Wars movie
Regardless of how you feel about The Last Jedi, it’s certainly the most enduring Star Wars movie since the Original Trilogy. For good and ill (mostly the latter), nothing has spurred on fans of a galaxy far, far away quite as much as Rian Johnson’s science fiction movie.
Rings of Power episode 6 recap: The best and bloodiest episode yet
Let’s be honest, The Rings of Power has been moving at a slower pace than most fantasy series, but, finally, episode 6, ‘Udûn,’ has ushered in action and plenty of story development for us to sink our teeth into. In the latest entry of Amazon’s TV series, based on the writing of JRR Tolkien, we get to see war, Middle-earth lore and even the creation of Sauron’s base of operations – Mordor.
Community movie confirmed at long last by Joel McHale
Did someone say six seasons and a movie?! Seven years after Community, the smash hit comedy series ended its run after six seasons, it looks like our favourite Greendale alumni are finally fulfilling Abed’s prophecy, with streaming service Peacock confirming that a comedy movie was on the way after former cast member Joel McHale appeared to announce the comedy movie on his social media.
Rings of Power: Why did Númenor come to the Southlands
Why did Númenor come to the Southlands? In Rings of Power episode 6, audiences saw Queen Míriel and her Númenórean armies to leave their shores and set sail for Middle-earth. The army arrived, thankfully just in time to rescue the Southlands and its inhabitants from Adar...
Rings of Power: What is Adar, and the Sons of the Dark
In The Rings of Power episode 6, we finally learned the true identity of the leader of the Orc Army, Arda – and before you ask, no, he is not Sauron. In fact, he is something that we haven’t seen in the cinematic landscape of Middle-earth yet. Adar reveals himself to be one of the first Orcs created by the big bad of Tolkien’s franchise Morgoth.
Rings of Power: Why does Míriel dream of Númenor being destroyed?
Why does Míriel dream of Númenor being destroyed? Míriel, the queen reagent of Númenor, does not sleep easy. In the Rings of Powe fantasy series she dreams of her home, the Kingdom of Númenor, being wiped out in an apocalyptic flood that drowns the Númenoreans and destroys the greatest civilisation of Men that Middle-earth has ever known.
Rings of Power: Is the volcano in the Southlands Mount Doom?
Episode 6 of the fantasy series Rings of Power episode 6 ended with a bang. No, seriously: it literally ended with a volcanic eruption. The latest episode of the fantasy series saw the Southlands and its inhabitants under assault from Adar and his warband of orcs. Then, just as defeat seemed to be closing in, Galadriel, Halbrand, and the Númenóreans came to the rescue to rout the orcs and save the day. With Adar and the orcs defeated, everything seemed settled again: the Númenóreans even cracked out the kegs of beer. But then a nearby volcano erupted, raining down fire, ash, and flaming stone.
