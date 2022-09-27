Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate Sold Over Asking Price
Johnny Cash had a palatial home built for himself in his lifetime, and it just sold for an exorbitant price. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house recently sold for $1.85 million – about $55,000 more than the price it was listed for back in June. Photos from the real estate listing allow us to take a virtual tour of the house from the comfort of home.
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
Pint-size pad for £1.2million! One of London's smallest detached homes likened to a 'doll's house' with just 290sq ft of floor space goes on the market
One of London's smallest detached houses has gone on the market for £1.2million. The property in Chelsea, west London, is a former gravedigger's cottage and has just 290sq ft of floor space. The two-storey home, that is just 8ft 2ins at its narrowest, was put up for sale in...
This $7.5 Million Subterranean Villa in Greece Was Sculpted Into a Rocky Hillside
This villa in Greece may look like it’s been plucked from the future, but it’s actually steeped in architectural tradition. Sculpted within a rocky hillside on the island of Antiparos, the modern, disc-shaped abode, known as Cronus, was inspired by the circular walls that are built around lemon trees in the Mediterranean to protect them from the elements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CONTEMPORIST
This Tall And Thin House Is Designed For Living Across Five Floors
85 Design has sent us photos of their recently finished project, a modern home in Vietnam, that’s located on a small piece of land and includes a large arched opening on its facade. Due to the small land size (5m x 20m), and the need to design a home...
Free Plans For 64 Square Foot Tiny Home
In an earlier article, I wrote about how there were people who built proper houses with amenities like running water and power and furniture all within sixty-four square feet - a pretty impressive feat for a fully furnished living space! However, it is also very useful for me to let people know that there is a specific tiny house plan for creating an 8-foot by 8-foot tiny house that might not be able to hold a whole family, but is described as being something that can suffice for two persons and can have more added to it later if you need more space.
architecturaldigest.com
Peek Inside a 15th-Century Normandy Manor Brought Back to Vibrant Life
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Buying a chateau in France requires an immense amount of patience. First, to close the deal—because there is almost always a complicated backstory....
The REI Co-op Wonderland X is a car camper’s dream tent
Looking for the ultimate car camping tent? Here’s a super-durable and totally customizable tent and shelter that’s perfect for groups.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Colorful IKEA Products To Transform Your Space
If you're someone who is hoping to add a touch of the rainbow to your decor, there are certain products to help you with that, including these from IKEA.
An IT professional quit his job and spent 2 years building a luxury hotel out of 4 shipping containers in downtown Singapore — take a look at how he did it
Seah Liang Chiang spent a decade working in IT. But after watching the Netflix show "Tiny House Nation," Seah decided to make a career change.
8 Editor-Approved (and Tested!) Sectional Sofas From West Elm on Sale Right Now
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Maker’s Mark Just Released a Pair of New Bourbons as Part of Its Wood Finishing Series
Maker’s Mark just announced the details of its new Wood Finishing Series, and this time it’s about more than the effects oak staves have on whiskey. This time Maker’s is also exploring how temperature differences in a warehouse affect flavor, which likely also has something to do with how thirsty those pesky angels are for their share. The annual Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series consists of limited-edition bourbons that have different types of custom-cooked wood staves inserted into the barrel to alter the flavor of the whiskey. This year there are two bourbons in the series, both finished with American oak...
drifttravel.com
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Comments / 0