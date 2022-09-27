ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career

Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Royal Links Golf Tours Bearcat Brunch S1 Ep5 Tulsa

David Simone and Jeff Howell are back for another Bearcat Brunch. This week the two will discuss the Cincinnati Bearcats win in Tulsa against a physical Golden Hurricanes team. They will also take a look at the production of the Bearcats in the NFL, and recap the Cincinnati Bengals win this past Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
City
Stillwater, OK
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Brooklyn, MS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Houston, MS
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Buffalo, OK
Stillwater, OK
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
Oxford, MS
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy