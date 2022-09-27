Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma State ranks No. 7 in latest college football polls after win at Baylor
Oklahoma State went on the road and passed its first true test of the season, defeating Baylor, 36-25, in Waco, Texas, on Saturday. As a result, the Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) moved up two spots to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Oklahoma State remained at No. 7 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll.
The 2-4-7: Takeaways, key numbers, top performers from Oklahoma State's win at Baylor
WACO, Tex. — Oklahoma State football set the tone early and only trailed for just over five minutes in a 36-25 win against Baylor on Saturday afternoon inside McLane Stadium. A key fourth-down conversion on the first offensive possession led to the go-ahead touchdown for the Pokes as their defense held the Bears to just three points in the first half.
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
Royal Links Golf Tours Bearcat Brunch S1 Ep5 Tulsa
David Simone and Jeff Howell are back for another Bearcat Brunch. This week the two will discuss the Cincinnati Bearcats win in Tulsa against a physical Golden Hurricanes team. They will also take a look at the production of the Bearcats in the NFL, and recap the Cincinnati Bengals win this past Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Postgame Podcast | This was no ordinary win for the Rebels
David Johnson and Ben Garret hand out helmet stickers and discuss the potential ramifications of a huge victory for the Ole Miss Rebels...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0