PITTSBURGH (AP) — Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets spoiled Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a 24-20 victory over the Steelers on Sunday. The Jets (2-2) won in Pittsburgh for just the...
The Tennessee Titans (2-2) took a big lead in the first half, then held on to win 24-17 over the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Despite 28 total yards in the second half, the Titans defense made a handful of crucial plays in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
...
Comments / 0