Lexington, KY

247Sports

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State

Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
247Sports

Georgia football vs Auburn opening line set for Week 6 matchup

Georgia is set to return home for its third conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Auburn on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 26-22 win over Missouri and the Tigers are coming off a 21-17 loss to Auburn. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-3 against the spread this season, with a -5.9 margin against the spread.
247Sports

Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas

It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
247Sports

Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career

Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez prove to be a dynamic duo

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State's backfield combination of running back Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez both ran for more than 100 yards for the second game in a row, combining for 341 rushing yards in the Wildcats' 37-28 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. As Fitz explains, stopping this pair is proving to be almost impossible as the Wildcats continue to torment opposing defenses with its running game.
247Sports

Ducks turn to ground game with ease, take down Stanford by three scores

Last week, Oregon fans went through all of the emotions in the Ducks' triumphant comeback victory over Washington State. Bo Nix had the best game of his brief Oregon career as he threw for 428 yards with three touchdowns and just one interception. The transfer quarterback threw the ball 44 times, which tied for the third-highest mark in his career and set the bar for the most amount of pass attempts in his Oregon career.
247Sports

Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn

The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
247Sports

Game balls for Alabama: Arkansas edition

Alabama won its fifth game of the year Saturday with a 49-26 road victory over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide offense produced 555 yards, while the defense allowed the Razorbacks to gain 377 yards. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances from the win. Milroe saw the...
247Sports

Illini receive votes in AP Top 25, coaches poll

Illinois football received votes in both the AP Top 25 and USAToday Coaches Poll this week. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which hasn’t been ranked in either poll since 2011, received six total points in the AP Top 25 (No. 36 overall) and three total points in the Coaches Poll (No. 43 overall)
247Sports

Mississippi State makes 2022 debut in national rankings

Following another impressive win over Texas A&M, Mississippi State (4-1 overall, 1-1 in SEC) moved into the national rankings Sunday for the first time this season. It also marked the first time the Bulldogs were in the AP and coaches poll since the 2020 campaign. In the USA Today coaches...
