WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on Jalen Carter injury
The Georgia Bulldogs had a tough situation Saturday night when defensive tackle Jalen Carter left the game early in the second quarter. While the situation did not look good for the junior, his head coach made it sound as if the situation could have been worse. Smart was asked about...
College football rankings: Alabama passes Georgia for No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25
The toughest decision for voters in the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings comes at No. 1 overall. Should Georgia remain top dog after its upset scare at Missouri? Or should college football voters give the nod to Alabama fresh off a ranked road win?. That decision is in, and...
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State
Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Georgia football vs Auburn opening line set for Week 6 matchup
Georgia is set to return home for its third conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Auburn on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 26-22 win over Missouri and the Tigers are coming off a 21-17 loss to Auburn. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-3 against the spread this season, with a -5.9 margin against the spread.
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas
It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
Reggie Bush dubs UCLA as college football's most under-appreciated team, ex-USC RB explains why
On FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, former USC star running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush dubbed UCLA as the most underappreciated team in the country. The Bruins beat No. 15 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Friday at Rose Bowl Stadium and knocked off the No. 15 Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).
Everything Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after the Wisconsin win
MADISON, Wisc. — Illinois made a big statement on Saturday. The Illini left Madison with the first win at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002 in head coach Bret Bielema's return to Madison. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) dominated the Badgers on the way to a 34-10 win. Here's what...
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez prove to be a dynamic duo
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State's backfield combination of running back Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez both ran for more than 100 yards for the second game in a row, combining for 341 rushing yards in the Wildcats' 37-28 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. As Fitz explains, stopping this pair is proving to be almost impossible as the Wildcats continue to torment opposing defenses with its running game.
Instant recap: Gators glide past Eastern Washington in dominant 52-17 win
GAINESVILLE — Whether it’s a focus on warming up more effectively before a game, executing a game plan more efficiently or honing in on fundamentals and cohesiveness, matchups against FCS or lower-level FBS opponents offer Power 5 programs crucial opportunities to refine their operation. It’s something that was...
Ducks turn to ground game with ease, take down Stanford by three scores
Last week, Oregon fans went through all of the emotions in the Ducks' triumphant comeback victory over Washington State. Bo Nix had the best game of his brief Oregon career as he threw for 428 yards with three touchdowns and just one interception. The transfer quarterback threw the ball 44 times, which tied for the third-highest mark in his career and set the bar for the most amount of pass attempts in his Oregon career.
Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn
The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
Husker defensive stats get some help from Saturday's solid showing
That ditch was most significant in size. You can't get out of it in one night. Nebraska's defensive numbers will pay a price the entire season for those four games no matter what happens from here on out, honestly. But it's sure better than it was the day before, especially...
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
Game balls for Alabama: Arkansas edition
Alabama won its fifth game of the year Saturday with a 49-26 road victory over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide offense produced 555 yards, while the defense allowed the Razorbacks to gain 377 yards. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances from the win. Milroe saw the...
Illini receive votes in AP Top 25, coaches poll
Illinois football received votes in both the AP Top 25 and USAToday Coaches Poll this week. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which hasn’t been ranked in either poll since 2011, received six total points in the AP Top 25 (No. 36 overall) and three total points in the Coaches Poll (No. 43 overall)
College football rankings: Georgia drops after upset scare, Alabama reclaims No. 1 status in AP Top 25
Georgia is the talk of the town among AP Top 25 voters after an upset scare at Missouri. The No. 1 Bulldogs hold on for a four-point victory, but do they deserve to remain atop the college football rankings for Week 6? A decision is in for voters, as others look to wins by Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in Week 5.
Mississippi State makes 2022 debut in national rankings
Following another impressive win over Texas A&M, Mississippi State (4-1 overall, 1-1 in SEC) moved into the national rankings Sunday for the first time this season. It also marked the first time the Bulldogs were in the AP and coaches poll since the 2020 campaign. In the USA Today coaches...
