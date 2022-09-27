Debbie Collier live updates — Daughter’s boyfriend speaks out after final text revealed as investigation continues

THE boyfriend of Debbie Collier's daughter has spoken out after the mother was found dead.

The 59-year-old was mysteriously found dead in a ravine in rural Georgia on September 11.

Andrew Giegerich, the boyfriend of Collier’s daughter Amanda Bearden, told Fox News Digital that the couple have barricaded the front and back doors of their home.

Giegerich went on to insist that he and Bearden “had nothing to do” with Collier’s death and are "a little scared ourselves."

Collier's body was discovered less than 24 hours after she was seen in a dollar store

No suspect has been identified or charged in connection with her disappearance and death.

Debbie’s car seen in Habersham County

According to an incident report from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, on September 10, at around 5pm, a Tallulah Falls Police Department officer noticed Debbie Collier’s rental Chrysler Pacifica on the side of Ga. Highway 15.

The policeman claimed that driving to the location was standard.

Since Debbie Collier’s family was unable to give Athens Police information about the make and registration number of the car, it’s possible that the officer was unaware that the vehicle was the focus of a missing person inquiry.

Neighbors call Steve and Debbie Collier ‘reclusive’

Along with the neighbor that reported “commotion” coming from the Collier home the night before she disappeared, another neighbor known as Ricky said that Steve and Debbie were “reclusive.”

He also added that they wouldn’t come to cookouts in the area.

A look into Debbie Collier

Georgia mother and real estate office manager Debbie Collier, 59, went missing in the first week of September.

She tended to avoid the public eye, thus nothing is known about her personal life outside of her sudden death.

She did, however, frequently share photos of her life with her friends and family on Facebook.

‘They are not going to let me go’

The chilling final text that Debbie Collier, a missing mother who was discovered dead in a ravine, sent to her daughter suggests that she may have been held against her will.

A disturbing report shows that Debbie Collier’s body was found in a Georgia county one day after she wired her daughter $2,385 with the message: “They are not going to let me go, love you.”

Neighbor claims there was ‘commotion’ from Athens property

The night before Collier, 59, vanished, there was a “commotion,” a neighbor reportedly informed The New York Post.

She said that she heard noises coming from her Athens home.

The neighbor also reported hearing “loud screaming” and “fighting” inside the house.

Amanda Bearden’s boyfriend allegedly threatened her

Daughter of deceased Georgia mother Debbie Collier’s boyfriend allegedly threatened her family with violence in a note last year.

“If you or your family ever come near me again I will hurt them,” former amateur MMA fighter Andrew Giegerich, allegedly shared in a handwritten note.

Unsettling information about Georgia’s slain mother

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s missing person report, on September 10 at 6.08pm an officer met Steven Collier on Rocky Drive.

On Georgia Highway 441, the community is close to Athens’ northern city borders.

She was last seen about 27 hours prior, and Amanda Bearden and Steve Collier provided police with a report on those occurrences, as well as the Venmo payment and the missing Chrysler Pacifica.

They informed the police that Debbie leaving silently was unusual for her.

Steven Collier sees wife’s car

On September 10, a Saturday, Steven Collier told an officer he saw the car she was driving in the driveway at home, though the police report does not say when he left for work.

In the Athens police report, Steven Collier said that Debbie “should have been home.”

The last time Steven Collier saw his wife

According to a police report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Steven Collier stated that he last saw Debbie Collier around 9pm on September 9 before retiring to bed.

He explained to the officer that because he snores, they sleep in different rooms.

More of Jeffrey Bearden’s statement

“I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation,” Jeffrey Bearden said Saturday to Fox.

“There is no place for the court of public opinion in the pursuit of justice for my mother, and this speculation continues to be traumatic and hurtful for my family during the most difficult time we have experienced,” he said.

“I will never be able to fully articulate the loss of my mother and what she meant to me,” Bearden said Saturday. “She was my longest source of love, support, and encouragement.

“My mother was a very, vibrant and strong soul. She was a person who valued kindness, empathy, and understanding throughout her entire life. She went through life recognizing the beauty and grace in everything she saw and experienced around her.”

“My mother was persistent in her love throughout my entire life, and I will persist until she is given the justice she deserves,” Bearden continued. “Our lives have been irrevocably changed. Our grief is here, and our pain is deep. Again, that is why I am asking you to please respect our privacy while we learn to cope and adjust with our loss.”

Collier was found quarter-mile off the road

She was naked and partially burned when a Habersham County K-9 unit discovered her approximately a quarter-mile off the road, down an embankment.

According to the incident report, she was discovered on her back, grasping at a small tree with one hand.

Investigators also discovered some of the items she had bought nearby at a Family Dollar. These comprise the red tote bag and the tarp, both of which had flame marks.

Although they have not officially disclosed the reason for her death, investigators soon determined that it was a homicide. They claimed to have ruled out a possible kidnapping last week.

Nobody has been identified as a suspect or a person of interest.

The dark past of Amanda Bearden, conclusion

Police investigated Bearden’s home a few days after Collier’s body was discovered, but it is unknown if she is a person of interest because authorities chose not to make copies of the search warrants because the investigation is still continuing, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Little is known about Bearden’s private life outside the death of her mother and her lengthy criminal record.

The dark past of Amanda Bearden, continued

Fox News does point out that the prosecution abandoned their case against her.

Additionally, Giegerich has a criminal history that stretches back to 2020, when he entered a guilty plea to three counts of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

He was given a probationary period at the time, but a year later he was imprisoned for 10 days on fresh domestic-related charges involving Bearden.

Following a DUI arrest, he also entered a guilty plea to reckless driving in January.

The dark past of Amanda Bearden

Police are still looking into what happened even though they have not yet named any suspects in Collier’s death.

Her 36-year-old daughter, Amanda Bearden, who also has a lengthy criminal history dating back more than ten years, is one of the individuals they have looked into in relation to her death, reported Fox News.

She has allegedly engaged in countless instances of domestic violence throughout the years with numerous ex-boyfriends.

After a fight with her then-boyfriend Andrew Giegerich, she was charged in 2021 with falsely reporting a crime. This was her most recent charge.

Collier’s husband speaks out about death

As authorities continue to look into Debbie Collier’s mysterious murder, her husband opened up for the first time about the death of his loving wife, according to the Daily Mail.

“She was a beautiful woman and I loved her,” Debbie’s husband, Steve Collier, told the news outlet.

“It has been a long two weeks and I’m very tired. My wife was a wonderful person.”

According to the Daily Mail, Steven, 67, made the tragic statements during an interview at his home in Athens, Georgia, appearing to cry at times.

The case of Gabby Petito

The 22-year-old Gabby Petito disappeared in August 2021 while traveling by car with her fiance Brian Laundrie.

As part of a “dream” trip, the two were making the journey from New York to Oregon.

The dream, however, turned into a nightmare when Gabby was found strangled to death on September 19, 2021, and her body was later discovered in a Wyoming national park.

Her future husband was listed as a “person of interest” in the investigation.

He was “hindering” their investigation, according to police, by refusing to cooperate.

Clue in Collier case eerily similar to Gabby Petito

Debbie shared a Facebook article on aiding victims of domestic violence in November 2020.

In the 2015 post, two women were shown with a black dot on the palm of their hands.

It read: “The black dot on the hand lets professionals know you’re a really vulnerable domestic violence survivor, and that you need help but can’t ask because your abuser is watching your every move.

“In just 24 hours, the campaign has reached over 6,000 people worldwide, and has already helped 6 women. Please spread the campaign, and post a picture of your hand with the black dot, to show your support to all survivors of domestic violence.”

The meaning of the hand signal is similar to the one that investigators hypothesized Gabby Petito had employed as a call for assistance just before she died.

Authorities encourage public to come forward with information

Investigators Cale Garrison and George Cason of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office are looking for anyone with information about Debbie Collier’s case.

Their numbers are 706-839-0559 and 706-839-0560, respectively.

Police say she appeared to be alone

Surveillance footage, which has since been released by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, shows Debbie Collier wearing a sun visor, a red shirt, and a blue skirt.

Police said of the footage: “In the video, the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything.”

“All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses reflect that the victim was alone in the van at the time she visited the store.”

Photo of Debbie hours before disapperance

Credit: HABERSHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Previous injury photos revealed

Debbie Collier shared pictures of black eye that she suffered years before her mysterious disappearance.

Collier revealed that she “face planted” on the sidewalk in December 2020.

Her right eye was swollen and her skin was grazed and bruised.

Collier, 59, vanished without a trace from her Athens home on September 10 before being found dead a day later.

No one has been found or accused in connection with the case.

The last time Debbie was seen by her husband

Her husband Steven Collier said he last saw Debbie on September 9 at around 9pm as he was going to bed.

He also told investigators that he saw her car the next morning as he went off to work.

The family told cops it was “unusual” for Collier to disappear without a trace.

Debbie’s daughter tried to call her after final text

On Saturday, September 10, Amanda Bearden, Debbie’s daughter, tried to call her mother after getting receiving a final text message from her.

Bearden’s daughter called Athens Clarke County Police after her mother failed to return any of her calls.

Investigators discovered that the Athens native left the house she and her husband shared on September 10 in a rented SUV.

Because her car was in the shop, Debbie had leased the car.