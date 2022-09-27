Read full article on original website
Four people arrested with several warrants at a home in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — [UPDATE 4:30 p.m.]: Richland Police Department Officers arrest four people and detain 13 people after a weapons complaint at a residence in Richland. Around 9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Ave near the 300 block of Davenport St. in Richland.
Schools put on lockdown after man threatens students with a gun
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man was arrested in Moses Lake for allegedly threatening Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center students with a gun on Tuesday, prompting multiple area schools to go into lockdown. Moses Lake Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Based on their investigation,...
Firefighters investigating suspicious vehicle fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Fire District #1 is investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that created a brush fire just off of Interstate 82 and Coffin Rd. on Sept. 27. Around 11:15 p.m., Firefighters arrived on a farm access road off Coffin Rd. and found a semi cab...
Power restored to several homes after lightning strike in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Power has been restored to several homes after a lightning strike caused a wide-spread outage in North Richland on Sept. 29. Officials of the City of Richland said the power outage started just after 12:30 a.m. in the area North of Aaron Dr. to Saint St.
Dept. of Ag continues battle against Japanese beetle
The department of Agriculture says it needs to spray more yards in Grandview to have a chance of winning the fight against the Japanese Beetle. In a presentation with the state's invasive species council today, Ag officials showed what they have done to prevent further infestation. One of those ways...
