Mercer County, PA

WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Man killed, 17-year-old injured in car accident in Springfield Twp. overnight

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was killed and a teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Springfield Township overnight. Pennsylvania State Police report the accident happened at 3:10 a.m. on West Lake Road just east of Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County. According to state police, 42-year-old Kenneth Peters of West Springfield […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Multiple People Injured In Herman Rd. Crash

Multiple people were injured in a crash near Fenelton Wednesday night. The two vehicle accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Herman Road about a mile west of Clearfield Road. Details surrounding the crash are unclear, but a medical helicopter was called to take at least one person to a Pittsburgh trauma center.
FENELTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Burglary At Grove City CC

Police are investigating a burglary at a golf course in Mercer County. State police say someone broke into the maintenance garage at the Grove City Country Club late last month and stole two newer chainsaws. One chainsaw was a Stihl brand, the other was a Echo Timberwolf. No details were...
GROVE CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Truck Driver Not Injured When Bridge Collapses Under His Vehicle in South Beaver Twp.

(South Beaver Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) South Beaver Twp. Police reported that an unidentified driver was driving a one ton dump pickup truck on Darlington Road at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, and approached a private road with a bridge on it. The bridge collapsed under the vehicle, damaging it. Officers reported that the driver was not injured and the truck was damaged in the accident.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Unknown Vehicle Causes Damage to New Beaver Yard

(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported hit and run in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County at 12:12 AM on Tuesday Morning. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating it was determined that an unknown...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Escapes Injuries in One-Vehicle Crash on Rattlesnake Road

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Rattlesnake Road on Tuesday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on Rattlesnake Road, west of Siple Road, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

125 MPH police chase results in Trumbull County turnpike crash

Several charges have been filed against a Cleveland man accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit for ten miles along the Ohio Turnpike that resulted in a traffic crash and foot chase in Trumbull County. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, deputies patrolling just west of Windham on...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Jeep rollover accident closes Edinboro Road overnight

Traffic was slowed along a stretch of Edinboro Road overnight after a rollover accident. Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-car accident just south of east Stancliff Road in McKean. According to Pennsylvania State Police, when they arrived, they found a jeep that had crashed and rolled onto it’s roof. […]
MCKEAN, PA
977rocks.com

Residents Hear Another Round Of Meetings About BASA Sal

Local residents learned more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority at two Butler Township meetings Thursday. Employees of PA American Water were joined by Butler Township officials and over 30 residents at the Municipal Building for an exchange of information about the details of a recent $231.5 million offer.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 injured in Butler County crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Oneida Valley Road in Butler County.The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say three people were air-lifted from the scene.The conditions of the victims are not clear at this time. State police are investigating. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker sentenced for Youngstown interstate milk spill

A truck driver from Farrell was sentenced in Youngstown Municipal Court early Friday in reference to a citation filed by police after his tractor-trailer crashed, spilling milk all over Interstate 680. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle after the Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer he...
FARRELL, PA

