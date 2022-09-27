(South Beaver Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) South Beaver Twp. Police reported that an unidentified driver was driving a one ton dump pickup truck on Darlington Road at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, and approached a private road with a bridge on it. The bridge collapsed under the vehicle, damaging it. Officers reported that the driver was not injured and the truck was damaged in the accident.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO