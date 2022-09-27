Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Oppose Warehouse Zoning Plan
Dallas homeowners are opposing the building of warehouses near their properties. As a booming center for national distribution, more warehouses are being constructed across North Texas. Many homeowners, however, are speaking out against these warehouses. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas is filled with many large luxurious homes,...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas
Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
dallasexpress.com
Fort Worth’s Permitting Process Outperforms Dallas’
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the U.S. economy to shut down in early 2020, many cities across the country moved hastily to transition their building permit process online. So, what makes the process different for the two major cities in North Texas?. While Dallas and Fort Worth saw a shift...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
Texas wins approval for new electric vehicle charging stations
The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas’ plan to build dozens of new electric vehicle charging stations along major highways across the state.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
dallasexpress.com
Brinkmann Ranch Rental Development Announces Phase II
Dallas-based apartment builder Tramell Crow Residential has announced plans for Phase II of its rental community currently under construction in Frisco. This portion of the project is a $53 million development consisting of 82 two- and three-story townhomes. The townhomes were designed by Hensley Lakin Rachel Inc. and will break...
dallasexpress.com
Dude Perfect to Leave Frisco for New HQ
The sports comedy group, Dude Perfect, will be leaving its current Frisco location. They have not announced their new location, but they plan to go wherever their new architecture firm partner takes them. They are working with the San Antonio-based firm Overland Partners with the plan in mind to build...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homeless Camps Frustrate Neighbors Near New S.M. Wright Boulevard
Dallas neighbors fear homeless camps and crime compromise the new S.M. Wright Boulevard that is replacing an old freeway being demolished. The first phase of work to complete a bypass to S.M. Wright to eliminate the so-called “Deadman’s Curve” on Texas Highway 175 has been completed. Now...
Yes, This Bishop Arts Bungalow Has It
Merely seven months ago, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans was being sold as a teardown. “This property is being sold for lot value,” the Feb. 2022 listing read. With no photos in MLS and listed as a commercially-zoned property, the home sat on the market for 147 days with no takers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
The North Texas Housing Market Is Down
A new Zillow report shows an ongoing downward shift in the housing market. The decrease might make it easier for future homeowners to find a home, but more difficult for sellers trying to move. AXIOS Dallas reported that real estate agents believe the shift is a attributed to a combination...
dallasexpress.com
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Pop-Up Donates Designer Decor
Dwell with Dignity, a non-profit organization that designs and installs complete home interiors for families in need, recently hosted a pop-up shop called Thrift Studio in Dallas. The pop-up shop offered high-end furniture and home décor at a discount, with all proceeds going toward Dwell with Dignity. “Our entire...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Some hospitals rake in high profits while their patients are loaded with medical debt
Across the U.S., many hospitals have become wealthy, even as their bills force patients to make gut-wrenching sacrifices. This pattern is especially stark for health care systems in Dallas-Fort Worth.
multihousingnews.com
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Three Metroplex Properties for $59M
Surmounting the challenges of volatility in the debt and capital markets, the firm arranged the sale of Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Commercial brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $58.9 million sale of three multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The properties are The Meadows, a 120-unit community in Lancaster; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas; and Monterrey, a 106-unit property in Fort Worth. The Silva Braly Team of Marcus & Millichap represented the three different sellers and procured the buyers after competitive marketing processes in all three transactions.
Comments / 1