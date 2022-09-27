ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Dallas Residents Oppose Warehouse Zoning Plan

Dallas homeowners are opposing the building of warehouses near their properties. As a booming center for national distribution, more warehouses are being constructed across North Texas. Many homeowners, however, are speaking out against these warehouses. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas is filled with many large luxurious homes,...
DALLAS, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fort Worth’s Permitting Process Outperforms Dallas’

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the U.S. economy to shut down in early 2020, many cities across the country moved hastily to transition their building permit process online. So, what makes the process different for the two major cities in North Texas?. While Dallas and Fort Worth saw a shift...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Brinkmann Ranch Rental Development Announces Phase II

Dallas-based apartment builder Tramell Crow Residential has announced plans for Phase II of its rental community currently under construction in Frisco. This portion of the project is a $53 million development consisting of 82 two- and three-story townhomes. The townhomes were designed by Hensley Lakin Rachel Inc. and will break...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dude Perfect to Leave Frisco for New HQ

The sports comedy group, Dude Perfect, will be leaving its current Frisco location. They have not announced their new location, but they plan to go wherever their new architecture firm partner takes them. They are working with the San Antonio-based firm Overland Partners with the plan in mind to build...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homeless Camps Frustrate Neighbors Near New S.M. Wright Boulevard

Dallas neighbors fear homeless camps and crime compromise the new S.M. Wright Boulevard that is replacing an old freeway being demolished. The first phase of work to complete a bypass to S.M. Wright to eliminate the so-called “Deadman’s Curve” on Texas Highway 175 has been completed. Now...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Yes, This Bishop Arts Bungalow Has It

Merely seven months ago, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans was being sold as a teardown. “This property is being sold for lot value,” the Feb. 2022 listing read. With no photos in MLS and listed as a commercially-zoned property, the home sat on the market for 147 days with no takers.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Another Denton Square staple is closing

McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
DENTON, TX
Local Profile

The North Texas Housing Market Is Down

A new Zillow report shows an ongoing downward shift in the housing market. The decrease might make it easier for future homeowners to find a home, but more difficult for sellers trying to move. AXIOS Dallas reported that real estate agents believe the shift is a attributed to a combination...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.

Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Pop-Up Donates Designer Decor

Dwell with Dignity, a non-profit organization that designs and installs complete home interiors for families in need, recently hosted a pop-up shop called Thrift Studio in Dallas. The pop-up shop offered high-end furniture and home décor at a discount, with all proceeds going toward Dwell with Dignity. “Our entire...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
multihousingnews.com

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Three Metroplex Properties for $59M

Surmounting the challenges of volatility in the debt and capital markets, the firm arranged the sale of Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Commercial brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $58.9 million sale of three multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The properties are The Meadows, a 120-unit community in Lancaster; Newport Landing, a 185-unit property in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas; and Monterrey, a 106-unit property in Fort Worth. The Silva Braly Team of Marcus & Millichap represented the three different sellers and procured the buyers after competitive marketing processes in all three transactions.
DALLAS, TX

