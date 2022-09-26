Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Schools put on lockdown after man threatens students with a gun
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man was arrested in Moses Lake for allegedly threatening Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center students with a gun on Tuesday, prompting multiple area schools to go into lockdown. Moses Lake Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Based on their investigation,...
KIMA TV
Firefighters investigating suspicious vehicle fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Fire District #1 is investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that created a brush fire just off of Interstate 82 and Coffin Rd. on Sept. 27. Around 11:15 p.m., Firefighters arrived on a farm access road off Coffin Rd. and found a semi cab...
KIMA TV
Possible human remains found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after deputies located possible human remains in the Columbia River on the east side of the Cable Bridge in Kennewick. At about 1 p.m., Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call about an object floating just offshore.
Comments / 0