NBC News

U.S. ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

WASHINGTON — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.
nationalinterest.org

Will the Russian People Defeat Putin’s War Machine?

So far, Putin appears resolved to take a different approach from Johnson toward the crisis in domestic political credibility. At the end of January 1968, when CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite heard the news of North Vietnamese forces launching a surprise large-scale offensive during the Tet New Year Festival, he exclaimed. “What the hell is going on? I thought we were winning the war.” A month later, Cronkite repudiated the Johnson administration’s narrative that the United States was winning the war in Vietnam. Cronkite announced that the situation had become a stalemate and that a negotiated settlement was the only “rational way” for the United States to disengage from Vietnam.
nationalinterest.org

Talk to Russia Before It Is Too Late

Russia certainly stands as the main loser of the war, irrespective of what comes next, but the need to reengage Moscow to stop the fighting is no less certain. To the end, Samuel Beckett insisted that he did not know who Godot was, nor what his two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, were waiting for. That was not the least absurdity of his play, Waiting for Godot, which, as the Irish author later explained, he wrote in French because he did not know the language well.
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 23 - 29, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
UPI News

U.S. needs strategic off-ramp to end Russian war in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin's pre-recorded address to his nation last week threatened the West with the veiled reference to using "all available means" to defend Russia. Clearly, that warning was meant to include nuclear, as well as energy denial to Europe, among Russian threats. Over the weekend, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan went on the Sunday morning talk shows repeatedly informing Russia that any use of nuclear weapons would have "catastrophic" consequences. He did not elaborate.
