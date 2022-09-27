Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House
This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
Randy Rogers’ Latest a Touching Tribute the Dallas Cowboys & His Late Father
When it's all said and done, Randy Rogers will be remembered as one of the most important figures in the history of Texas Music. What he's done for the scene, the artists in it, and the integrity that he and his band have brought to it for over two decades has been paramount.
East Texas Chefs Getting a Chance to Shine at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas
Gotta love fair season in East Texas. The rides, the food, the games, the food, the exhibits, THE FOOD. We will certainly get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes this year. While we'll enjoy the many fairs in East Texas, some of us will also make the trip to Dallas to check out the State Fair of Texas. In addition to the awesome fair food, rides, concerts and more you'll find, there will also be a chance for some East Texas chefs to show off what they can do during this year's Sate Fair of Texas.
Say YES to Hope Cornhole and Poker Run in Mabank, Texas
Earlier this week I got an email from a sweet lady named Yvette who works with ‘Say YES to Hope’, and while I had never heard of this organization before, I learned a lot about what they do and the event they are hosting coming up soon. If you’re like me and hadn’t heard of, Say YES to Hope it’s a non-profit organization that supports metastatic cancer patients. Almost everyone has either had first-hand experience with a life changing diagnosis through a family member, friend, or themselves. The mission of Say YES to Hope is to improve the life of anyone affected by cancer through information, resources and support.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Are Folks Lined Up Outside this Texas HEB Like it’s a George Strait Concert?
George Strait doesn't do many concerts these days, but when he does you know there's always a long line. That's expected. But I don't think anyone expects a line like this to get into a grocery store. So, why were folks wrapped around this Frisco, TX H-E-B like they're there to see the King of Country?
Know This Man? Police in Wills Point, TX are Looking for a Suspected Burglar
The Wills Point, Texas Police Department is currently searching for a man suspected of the burglary of several vehicles. Recently, the Wills Point Police posted a query to the public on their Facebook page regarding the identity of a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into more than one car on September 22 in the very early hours of the morning--sometime between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0