Pioneer Physician, Dr. Morton of Outlaw Medical Arts, retires after decades of serving Garfield County patients
It’s a rarity nowadays to find an old-fashioned family doctor and internal medicine specialist who provides independent healthcare services with a personal touch. And as Rifle’s Dr. Tom Morton has decided to finally hang up his spurs at Rifle’s Outlaw Medical Arts, the torch is being passed to a new local provider who will be able to provide the same level of care for both existing and new patients.
Get your spuds ready for a Marble Mash themed Potato Day
Saturday will be the 113th celebration for Carbondale’s longest running tradition, Potato Day. This year’s theme is “Marble Mash” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, which was built from marble mined in the nearby Crystal River Valley town of Marble. “Colorado actually...
Overnight fees coming to Maroon Bells wilderness in 2023
Backcountry campers will have to pay to stay in the most popular areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness starting in 2023, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. People hitting the “most visited areas” will be required to have an overnight permit and pay a nightly fee of $10 per person from May 31 through Oct. 1, the forest service said.
Carsten column: The blood chemistry panel and your pet companion
The blood-chemistry panel is an essential part of the health assessment for pet companions. It is used in conjunction with the complete blood count (CBC) to form a more complete picture of health status (see the Aug. 30 Glenwood Springs Post Independent article). Unlike the CBC, which uses blood that...
Storytelling on the prairie: Sopris Theater Company’s season is starting back up this weekend
The Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College-Spring Valley is back for the season and kicking off with “The Voice of the Prairie.”. The play tells a story about storytelling during the advancement of the radio, a news release states. “The Voice of the Prairie,” is set in 1895...
Rifle 4-Her leads canine crew to second place finish in state dog-show competition
Tabor Tiffany wears her most recent injury as a badge of honor. Working at a local animal shelter last week, she accidentally got her middle finger stuck underneath a dog’s collar, and the dog, like many do, moved too energetically. The finger might be in a splint, but it’s...
Nichols found guilty on assault charge, cleared of attempted murder
A Garfield County jury on Thursday found former Silt resident Padrikea Nichols guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon but cleared him of an attempted murder charge. The verdict from the jury of nine women and three men came after a two-week-long trial in Glenwood Springs before Garfield District...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
