ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Pioneer Physician, Dr. Morton of Outlaw Medical Arts, retires after decades of serving Garfield County patients

It’s a rarity nowadays to find an old-fashioned family doctor and internal medicine specialist who provides independent healthcare services with a personal touch. And as Rifle’s Dr. Tom Morton has decided to finally hang up his spurs at Rifle’s Outlaw Medical Arts, the torch is being passed to a new local provider who will be able to provide the same level of care for both existing and new patients.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Get your spuds ready for a Marble Mash themed Potato Day

Saturday will be the 113th celebration for Carbondale’s longest running tradition, Potato Day. This year’s theme is “Marble Mash” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, which was built from marble mined in the nearby Crystal River Valley town of Marble. “Colorado actually...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Overnight fees coming to Maroon Bells wilderness in 2023

Backcountry campers will have to pay to stay in the most popular areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness starting in 2023, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. People hitting the “most visited areas” will be required to have an overnight permit and pay a nightly fee of $10 per person from May 31 through Oct. 1, the forest service said.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Carsten column: The blood chemistry panel and your pet companion

The blood-chemistry panel is an essential part of the health assessment for pet companions. It is used in conjunction with the complete blood count (CBC) to form a more complete picture of health status (see the Aug. 30 Glenwood Springs Post Independent article). Unlike the CBC, which uses blood that...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
Aspen, CO
Obituaries
City
Aspen, CO
State
Vermont State
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Nichols found guilty on assault charge, cleared of attempted murder

A Garfield County jury on Thursday found former Silt resident Padrikea Nichols guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon but cleared him of an attempted murder charge. The verdict from the jury of nine women and three men came after a two-week-long trial in Glenwood Springs before Garfield District...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy