Crews respond to fire in West Milton
WEST MILTON — Crews are working to extinguish a fire in West Milton Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of North Main Street around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. On social media West Milton Fire Company said that mutual aid from other agencies were called...
Passenger injured following crash on 33
A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
Teen driver injured following two-vehicle crash
A Zanesfield teen was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, just after 3:30, outside of East Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Isabella Pavoni, 18, was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 347. She pulled into the path of Cody Storm, 31, of Woodstock, who was traveling north on County Road 144.
2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash
42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
Greenville woman, passenger killed in crash with semi on state Route 49; Trucker arrested, jailed
CELINA, Mercer County — The 25-year-old driver of a semitrailer accused of causing a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that killed a Greenville woman and her passenger is in jail on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide with bond set at $250,000, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said. >> Tropical...
Bus incident under investigation
An incident on a Bellefontaine City Schools’ bus is under investigation. The Bellefontaine Police Department and Bellefontaine Fire and EMS responded to the Hyland Hills Plaza parking lot (near Shady Lane) Monday afternoon around 3:20. Bus 16 (Giraffe) was dropping off high school and middle school students when one...
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One Springfield firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and two other firefighters were hurt while battling a fire in Springfield Sunday, according to a news release. >>PHOTOS: 1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield. Crews were called to the 600 block of Rice...
Caution: Broken pipe floods Washington Township street
A water main broke in Washington Township just after 3:50 p.m.. The pipe was near S.R 725, McEwen Road and Paragon Road.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
DOMESTIC: At 11:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The dispute was between a live in boyfriend and girlfriend who both advised the fight was only a verbal altercation. The altercation was over who would sleep in the bedroom that night, and they both agreed to leave each other alone for the night. Three school aged children were present.
County Engineer’s Office seeking public comments on an upcoming project
The Logan County Engineer’s Office is seeking comments from the public regarding a proposed project for County Road 18 in Liberty Township taking place in late 2023. The engineer’s office is planning to perform a profile improvement project on CR 18. The project will begin approximately 1,000 feet to the south of Township Road 200 and end just south of TR 200.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested
A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
Montgomery County Sheriffs searching for suspect after robbery
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at the Green Leaf Inn, according to a news release. >>Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft. Crews were dispatched to 4200 N. Dixie Drive at around...
Ada Herald
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
Updated: Route 33 is back open following accident
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office just announced Route 33 is back open following an accident that took place just before 8 o’clock this morning near Township Road 95. We will update you when we learn more. Leave a Reply. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree....
Suspect flees after armed robbery at Green Leaf Inn
Upon arrival, deputies learned that the bartender was closing the bar when a man in a black hoodie put something to her back while she was in the back room.
One dead, one critical after car crashes into tree in Huber Ridge
HUBER RIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night in Huber Ridge in Blendon Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving on Mexico Avenue near […]
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday’s fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-71 in Greene County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person has died, and three others have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on Southbound Interstate 71 in Greene County Sunday night. >>RELATED: At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70 Crews were dispatched to the area of...
