De Graff, OH

WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to fire in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Crews are working to extinguish a fire in West Milton Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of North Main Street around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. On social media West Milton Fire Company said that mutual aid from other agencies were called...
WEST MILTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Passenger injured following crash on 33

A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
peakofohio.com

Teen driver injured following two-vehicle crash

A Zanesfield teen was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, just after 3:30, outside of East Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Isabella Pavoni, 18, was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 347. She pulled into the path of Cody Storm, 31, of Woodstock, who was traveling north on County Road 144.
EAST LIBERTY, OH
WDTN

2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash

42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bus incident under investigation

An incident on a Bellefontaine City Schools’ bus is under investigation. The Bellefontaine Police Department and Bellefontaine Fire and EMS responded to the Hyland Hills Plaza parking lot (near Shady Lane) Monday afternoon around 3:20. Bus 16 (Giraffe) was dropping off high school and middle school students when one...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

DOMESTIC: At 11:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The dispute was between a live in boyfriend and girlfriend who both advised the fight was only a verbal altercation. The altercation was over who would sleep in the bedroom that night, and they both agreed to leave each other alone for the night. Three school aged children were present.
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

County Engineer’s Office seeking public comments on an upcoming project

The Logan County Engineer’s Office is seeking comments from the public regarding a proposed project for County Road 18 in Liberty Township taking place in late 2023. The engineer’s office is planning to perform a profile improvement project on CR 18. The project will begin approximately 1,000 feet to the south of Township Road 200 and end just south of TR 200.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested

A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
FINDLAY, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake

A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
LAKEVIEW, OH
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
peakofohio.com

Updated: Route 33 is back open following accident

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office just announced Route 33 is back open following an accident that took place just before 8 o’clock this morning near Township Road 95. We will update you when we learn more. Leave a Reply. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree....

