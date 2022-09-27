Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Report ranks several North Carolina cities poorly for changes in their unemployment rates
(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina cities ranked toward the bottom of a list of 180 U.S. cities analyzed for changes in the unemployment rate over the last two years. The personal finance website WalletHub ranked changes in the unemployment rate for 180 U.S. cities, comparing the August...
thecentersquare.com
Inflation rate hikes could affect Virginia bonds, economy
(The Center Square) – The Federal Reserve intends to keep raising interest rates, which could have a negative effect on future state and local bonds in Virginia and a mixture of positive and negative effects on businesses, according to scholars and interest groups. As inflation continues to be a...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'
Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
thecentersquare.com
Companies donate more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians
(The Center Square) – Companies nationwide donated more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians in the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. Ian, which is believed to be the costliest storm in U.S. history, has devastated communities throughout much of southwest and central Florida. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Task Force 1 nearly doubles efforts in wake of Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Ohio nearly doubled its effort to assist Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian after the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued additional activation orders. Ohio Task Force 1 initially activated before Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida with 42 members but expanded to 82...
thecentersquare.com
Multiple companies providing assistance to Floridians in aftermath of Ian
(The Center Square) – Multiple companies are providing assistance to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said the state is holding daily private-sector calls to keep Floridians informed, and a full list of updates on closures, inventory supply, and supply chain information can be found at the Florida Disaster website.
thecentersquare.com
Moody warns potential looters of consequences during state of emergency
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning people not to loot during the state of emergency resulting from widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. She issued a warning to criminals on Friday, saying, “you will spend maximum time allowed by law behind bars.”. Moody...
thecentersquare.com
Kentucky gets $15M investment back from aluminum mill that never materialized
(The Center Square) – A $15 million investment Kentucky made in a proposed aluminum mill that never got off the ground is coming back to the state, and both the Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers are taking credit for it. In 2017, Kentucky gave that money to what was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
House committee targets DA practices, 'dramatic' increase in gun cases not prosecuted
(The Center Square) – In prosecuting crime, Philadelphia has gone it alone, withdrawing from a statewide district attorney association as its results of gun-related crime pulls away from the rest of the commonwealth. Such is the portrait painted by the second hearing of the House Select Committee investigating Philadelphia...
thecentersquare.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
thecentersquare.com
Connecticut crime lab get federal first-of-its kind grant
(The Center Square) – A new grant designed to develop investigations into crime guns evidence is headed to Connecticut. The U.S. Department of Justice has doled out a $700,000 grant, the first of its kind, to the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory, Gov. Ned Lamont said, which will be used to create and develop the Connecticut Crime Gun Intelligence Center. The department falls under the direction of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire to get more fuel aid under stopgap bill
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could get more fuel assistance aid under a stopgap funding bill in Congress intended to avert a shutdown. The state could get $4 million in emergency grants for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program from the spending bill which was expected to land on President Joe Biden's desk today before an impending government shutdown.
thecentersquare.com
Corruption, larceny charges: She wrote checks to herself from New York village's account
(The Center Square) – A former clerk and treasurer of an upstate New York village has been accused of stealing more than $73,000 from the community’s public accounts. Nancy Berger was arrested on charges she stole from the Village of Norwood. The 55-year-old was appointed as the village’s clerk and treasurer in 2017. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the charges late Thursday afternoon.
thecentersquare.com
Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions
(The Center Square) – Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
Comments / 0