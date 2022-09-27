(The Center Square) – A new grant designed to develop investigations into crime guns evidence is headed to Connecticut. The U.S. Department of Justice has doled out a $700,000 grant, the first of its kind, to the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory, Gov. Ned Lamont said, which will be used to create and develop the Connecticut Crime Gun Intelligence Center. The department falls under the direction of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO