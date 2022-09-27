Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How to be Quantum Ready in Supply Chain and Logistics
Technology moves fast. It’s hard to keep up, particularly in an industry like supply chain and logistics where innovation can change course (literally and figuratively) in an instant. This pace of innovation has led supply chain and logistics professionals to consistently reevaluate their technical strategy — in an effort to gain an edge by reducing cost, automating process and optimizing operations.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
5 Ways to Leverage New Supply Chain Innovations
The COVID-19 pandemic subjected global supply chains to a major stress test, with manufacturing disruptions and shipping bottlenecks even as customer demand spiked and global energy supplies constricted. That’s driven companies to make big investments in logistics tech and supply chain management processes. In fact, nearly 80% of supply chain leaders accelerated their digital transformation during the pandemic, and two-thirds will further increase investments this year.
Navigating the New Globalized World in an Era of Volatility
From the onset of the pandemic, the global supply chain has taken one hit after another. COVID-related closures. Logistical difficulties stemming from those closures. Crucial trade channels being blocked. With one thing after another, it’s been a string of headaches. The dependencies baked into this globalized system designed to operate at max efficiency are showing now that it’s not working at max efficiency.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
AI for Warehouse Management: Getting Ahead of Supply Chain Challenges
The last 2-plus years have thrown even the most seasoned warehouse management professionals for a loop, especially from an inventory optimization perspective. After all, how could anyone possibly plan and optimize inventory when faced with a once-in-a-lifetime perfect storm of supply chain chaos? Combine “always-there” challenges such as geopolitical instability in various corners of the globe and the occasional poor harvest, throw in an unprecedented pandemic and escalating trade wars, and that means that the already-delicate dance of optimizing inventory now requires supply chain experts to plan and respond with more agility and confidence than ever before.
