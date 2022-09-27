ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

ascopost.com

Blood Pressure and Risk of Heart Failure in Patients With Cancer

In a Japanese study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Kaneko et al found that hypertension in patients with cancer not receiving blood pressure–lowering medication was associated with an increased risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular disease events. Study Details. The retrospective observational analysis used data from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ascopost.com

Financial Burden of High-Cost Targeted Oral Anticancer Drugs Among Medicare Patients

In a study reported in JCO Oncology Practice, Li et al identified elements of increasing financial burden associated with the use of high-cost targeted oral anticancer drugs among Medicare patients between 2011 and 2016. The study used data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER)-Medicare 5% Cancer File to...
CANCER
ascopost.com

Therapeutic Universal Cancer Peptide–Based Vaccine in Refractory Advanced NSCLC

In a French phase Ib/IIa trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Adotévi et al found that a therapeutic universal cancer peptide–based vaccine (UCPVax) induced specific CD4+ T helper–1 responses in many patients with refractory advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with responding patients appearing to derive benefit from treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
ascopost.com

Study Examines Potential Benefits of a Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination for Patients With Cancer

A research team led by Matthias Preusser, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Oncology and Head of the Clinical Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Vienna, had already demonstrated that patients with cancer may benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID-19. A recent study now also supports a fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to patients with cancer may not provide adequate protection, according to a study published by Mair et al in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
ascopost.com

Genetic Variation May Explain Racial Disparity in Esophageal Cancer Cases

Esophageal adenocarcinoma is a type of cancer affecting the mucus-secreting glands of the lower esophagus and is the most common form of esophageal cancer. It is often preceded by Barrett’s metaplasia, a deleterious change in cells lining the esophagus. Though the cause of esophageal adenocarcinoma remains unclear, cell mutations...
CANCER
ascopost.com

Cancer Phenotypes Associated With Germline CHEK2 Variants

In a retrospective cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Brittany L. Bychkovsky, MD, MSc, and colleagues analyzed the spectrum of cancer phenotypes associated with germline CHEK2 variants. They found that CHEK2 pathogenic variants apart from p.I157T, p.S428F, and p.T476M were associated with similar phenotypes, regardless of variant type. Study Details.
CANCER
ascopost.com

Avelumab Plus Axitinib in Advanced Type B3 Thymomas and Thymic Carcinomas

In the Italian phase II CAVEATT trial reported in The Lancet Oncology, Conforti et al found that the combination of avelumab and axitinib was active in patients with unresectable or metastatic type B3 thymomas and thymic carcinomas who experienced disease progression after platinum-based chemotherapy. In the study, 32 patients from...
Cancer

Community Policy