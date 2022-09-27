A research team led by Matthias Preusser, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Oncology and Head of the Clinical Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Vienna, had already demonstrated that patients with cancer may benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID-19. A recent study now also supports a fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to patients with cancer may not provide adequate protection, according to a study published by Mair et al in JAMA Oncology.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO