Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
Blood Pressure and Risk of Heart Failure in Patients With Cancer
In a Japanese study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Kaneko et al found that hypertension in patients with cancer not receiving blood pressure–lowering medication was associated with an increased risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular disease events. Study Details. The retrospective observational analysis used data from...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
ascopost.com
Financial Burden of High-Cost Targeted Oral Anticancer Drugs Among Medicare Patients
In a study reported in JCO Oncology Practice, Li et al identified elements of increasing financial burden associated with the use of high-cost targeted oral anticancer drugs among Medicare patients between 2011 and 2016. The study used data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER)-Medicare 5% Cancer File to...
ascopost.com
Therapeutic Universal Cancer Peptide–Based Vaccine in Refractory Advanced NSCLC
In a French phase Ib/IIa trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Adotévi et al found that a therapeutic universal cancer peptide–based vaccine (UCPVax) induced specific CD4+ T helper–1 responses in many patients with refractory advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with responding patients appearing to derive benefit from treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ascopost.com
Study Examines Potential Benefits of a Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination for Patients With Cancer
A research team led by Matthias Preusser, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Oncology and Head of the Clinical Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Vienna, had already demonstrated that patients with cancer may benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID-19. A recent study now also supports a fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to patients with cancer may not provide adequate protection, according to a study published by Mair et al in JAMA Oncology.
ascopost.com
Genetic Variation May Explain Racial Disparity in Esophageal Cancer Cases
Esophageal adenocarcinoma is a type of cancer affecting the mucus-secreting glands of the lower esophagus and is the most common form of esophageal cancer. It is often preceded by Barrett’s metaplasia, a deleterious change in cells lining the esophagus. Though the cause of esophageal adenocarcinoma remains unclear, cell mutations...
ascopost.com
Cancer Phenotypes Associated With Germline CHEK2 Variants
In a retrospective cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Brittany L. Bychkovsky, MD, MSc, and colleagues analyzed the spectrum of cancer phenotypes associated with germline CHEK2 variants. They found that CHEK2 pathogenic variants apart from p.I157T, p.S428F, and p.T476M were associated with similar phenotypes, regardless of variant type. Study Details.
ascopost.com
Avelumab Plus Axitinib in Advanced Type B3 Thymomas and Thymic Carcinomas
In the Italian phase II CAVEATT trial reported in The Lancet Oncology, Conforti et al found that the combination of avelumab and axitinib was active in patients with unresectable or metastatic type B3 thymomas and thymic carcinomas who experienced disease progression after platinum-based chemotherapy. In the study, 32 patients from...
Comments / 0