Total Cost of Cancer Care May Be Reduced With Lower-Cost Alternate Drugs Without Compromising Quality of Care

By The ASCO Post Staff
ascopost.com
 3 days ago
Financial Burden of High-Cost Targeted Oral Anticancer Drugs Among Medicare Patients

In a study reported in JCO Oncology Practice, Li et al identified elements of increasing financial burden associated with the use of high-cost targeted oral anticancer drugs among Medicare patients between 2011 and 2016. The study used data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER)-Medicare 5% Cancer File to...
Blood Pressure and Risk of Heart Failure in Patients With Cancer

In a Japanese study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Kaneko et al found that hypertension in patients with cancer not receiving blood pressure–lowering medication was associated with an increased risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular disease events. Study Details. The retrospective observational analysis used data from...
Report Emphasizes Continued Access to Fertility Preservation Is Critical for AYAs With Cancer Following SCOTUS Decision

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruling in Dobbs v Jackson overruled Roe v Wade, returning an individual’s right to access abortion services to state law. New findings led by researchers at the American Cancer Society published by Jiang et al in The Lancet Oncology showed that more than 32,000 newly diagnosed adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients with cancer may lose or face compromised fertility preservation care each year because of legislation that has been enacted or is expected to be enacted in some states. The SCOTUS ruling could potentially interfere with fertility preservation as a result of new restrictions on genetic testing, storage, and disposal of embryos—including those created in vitro. According to the study authors, fertility preservation care will be needed for more than two-thirds of newly diagnosed AYA patients with cancer.
Tissue vs ctDNA NGS for Detecting Actionable Alterations in Patients With Advanced Cancer

A large prospective analysis, published by Bayle et al in Annals of Oncology, evaluated differences between tissue and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) next-generation sequencing (NGS) with a large cancer gene panel. The investigators compared the impacts of both methods in terms of molecular tumor board recommendation and treatment guidance based on actionable alterations classified according to the ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets for patients with advanced solid tumors.
Genetic Variation May Explain Racial Disparity in Esophageal Cancer Cases

Esophageal adenocarcinoma is a type of cancer affecting the mucus-secreting glands of the lower esophagus and is the most common form of esophageal cancer. It is often preceded by Barrett’s metaplasia, a deleterious change in cells lining the esophagus. Though the cause of esophageal adenocarcinoma remains unclear, cell mutations...
Avelumab Plus Axitinib in Advanced Type B3 Thymomas and Thymic Carcinomas

In the Italian phase II CAVEATT trial reported in The Lancet Oncology, Conforti et al found that the combination of avelumab and axitinib was active in patients with unresectable or metastatic type B3 thymomas and thymic carcinomas who experienced disease progression after platinum-based chemotherapy. In the study, 32 patients from...
Cancer Phenotypes Associated With Germline CHEK2 Variants

In a retrospective cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Brittany L. Bychkovsky, MD, MSc, and colleagues analyzed the spectrum of cancer phenotypes associated with germline CHEK2 variants. They found that CHEK2 pathogenic variants apart from p.I157T, p.S428F, and p.T476M were associated with similar phenotypes, regardless of variant type. Study Details.
Outcomes After Nonresponse and Relapse in Children and Young Adults Receiving Tisagenlecleucel for B-Cell ALL

In a retrospective study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schultz et al found poor survival among children and young adults with lack of response to tisagenlecleucel for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Salvage therapy after relapse was capable of inducing responses, but relapse with loss/downregulation of CD19 expression was associated with poor prognosis.
Therapeutic Universal Cancer Peptide–Based Vaccine in Refractory Advanced NSCLC

In a French phase Ib/IIa trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Adotévi et al found that a therapeutic universal cancer peptide–based vaccine (UCPVax) induced specific CD4+ T helper–1 responses in many patients with refractory advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with responding patients appearing to derive benefit from treatment.
Study Examines Potential Benefits of a Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination for Patients With Cancer

A research team led by Matthias Preusser, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Oncology and Head of the Clinical Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Vienna, had already demonstrated that patients with cancer may benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID-19. A recent study now also supports a fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to patients with cancer may not provide adequate protection, according to a study published by Mair et al in JAMA Oncology.
