Total Cost of Cancer Care May Be Reduced With Lower-Cost Alternate Drugs Without Compromising Quality of Care

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruling in Dobbs v Jackson overruled Roe v Wade, returning an individual’s right to access abortion services to state law. New findings led by researchers at the American Cancer Society published by Jiang et al in The Lancet Oncology showed that more than 32,000 newly diagnosed adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients with cancer may lose or face compromised fertility preservation care each year because of legislation that has been enacted or is expected to be enacted in some states. The SCOTUS ruling could potentially interfere with fertility preservation as a result of new restrictions on genetic testing, storage, and disposal of embryos—including those created in vitro. According to the study authors, fertility preservation care will be needed for more than two-thirds of newly diagnosed AYA patients with cancer.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO