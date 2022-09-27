ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

dallasexpress.com

Second Amazon Warehouse Considers Unionization Vote

An Amazon warehouse 12 miles southeast of Albany, New York, could be the company’s second job site to unionize, with 400 workers set to vote on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union in mid-October. One of the workers leading the unionization drive in the town of Schodack, who...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act

Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel

Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
The Associated Press

Albany Job Fair Features 100 Recruiters including: Amazon, USPS, Spectrum, NYS, Sysco, Owens Corning, SABIC, Maximus

The In Person Albany Job Fair will on October 5, 2022 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center from 9am-4pm. “With 100 recruiters on site, hiring for all positions, from entry level to management, there will be a job for everyone. Many recruiters have immediate start dates and sign on bonus opportunities.”— Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
