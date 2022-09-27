Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Second Amazon Warehouse Considers Unionization Vote
An Amazon warehouse 12 miles southeast of Albany, New York, could be the company’s second job site to unionize, with 400 workers set to vote on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union in mid-October. One of the workers leading the unionization drive in the town of Schodack, who...
Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
Uncle Sam’s Chocolate Factory gets new owners
Uncle Sam's All American Chocolate Factory has new owners. This comes after previous owner Joe Suhrada said he is retiring from the business after 33 years on October 1.
New Amazon Center coming to Granville
Amazon is coming to Granville. Mayor of Granville, Paul Labas, has announced plans for a new Amazon Center, after a town planning board meeting, where a representative from Amazon was present and shared the news.
Glenville Health and Fitness closes, selling all equipment
After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.
8 Can’t Miss Comedians Coming To Upstate New York This Fall
As temperatures drop and leaves change, some people feel an urge to get outdoors for bonfires, apple picking, and do a corn maze. But not you. You know when it cools down, its binge season. What's your go to streaming binge? The Office? A buzzy Netflix stand up special everybody's...
SEFCU/CAP COM bankers plan to form labor union
Bankers at the Park South branch of SEFCU, a division of Broadview, are planning on forming a labor union as stated in a letter to Michael Castellana, CEO of Broadview Federal Credit Union.
Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act
Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
glensfallschronicle.com
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel
Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
DOJ: Pharmacy stockers stole drugs from NY stores
RGIS LLC (RGIS) and its affiliated company, Retail Services WIS Corporation (WIS), agreed to pay $158,760 to resolve allegations that they caused violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
Albany Job Fair Features 100 Recruiters including: Amazon, USPS, Spectrum, NYS, Sysco, Owens Corning, SABIC, Maximus
The In Person Albany Job Fair will on October 5, 2022 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center from 9am-4pm. “With 100 recruiters on site, hiring for all positions, from entry level to management, there will be a job for everyone. Many recruiters have immediate start dates and sign on bonus opportunities.”— Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer.
Canadian charged in Albany with trying to entice a child
DOJ charged a Canadian citizen with trying to have sex with a child—though he was actually talking to law enforcement.
It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool
Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
