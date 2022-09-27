Read full article on original website
iknowtruthismine
4d ago
If Walker says he talked to Native Americans, it was probably due to the fact he accidentally walked into a gay bar on costume night. He also thinks the Moon is the back side of the Sun.
Reply
27
Libby Jane
4d ago
The "Native Americans" Hershel talked with, were the voices in his head by his 10 different personalities. Dude is certifiable Whackadoodle.
Reply
23
Tom Hitter@nofucktardospoken.
4d ago
Mama say alligators are crabby cause they have all those tooth’s but no tooth brush .. god Georgia I pray for your state !
Reply
27
Related
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
'Jesus May Not Recognize You': Herschel Walker Shocks With Remarks On Trans Children
Herschel Walker made a series of shocking comments to a group of children this week while campaigning for his upcoming Senate race, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking incident took place on Tuesday as the 60-year-old former NFL football player-turned-wannabe politician was at a rally in Georgia alongside Riley Gaines, an outspoken critic of the NCAA’s controversial trans-inclusive policies.But while Gaines argued trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in certain divisions of sports, Walker took the notion a few steps further and suggested trans children will have trouble with Jesus. “Jesus may not recognize you,” the Georgia Senate candidate told...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News
Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News
Deion Sanders might not be at Jackson State for much longer. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is thriving at the HBCU program, though he's starting to garner serious interest from other schools, as well. Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday morning that both Auburn and Georgia Tech...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge
One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s shocking Fox News appearance
Sports fans have become accustomed to the antics of notorious sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, but a whole new audience got to experience Smith this week when the iconic ESPN analyst joined Hannity on Fox News to give his take on a major sports story. Smith was invited on...
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Alabama Star Trolls Georgia Teammates Over Title Wins
Former Alabama linebacker Terrell Davis had some fun trolling some of his Georgia teammates on Thursday. Davis played on Alabama's 2017 National Championship team before he was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the NFL Draft. He ended up getting a nice package from the...
thecomeback.com
Braves re-sign two-time All-Star pitcher
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said last month that Charlie Morton had been pitching so well, “he could pitch until he’s like 60.”. Snitker was only joking about Morton, but the veteran pitcher will now get a chance to play at least into his 40s. The Braves announced Friday they had re-signed the 38-year-old right-hander to a one-year deal worth $20 million for 2023. It also includes an option for the club for the 2024 season.
thecomeback.com
Curt Schilling calls out “liberal New York Yankee fans”
During the 2004 ALCS, former Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Curt Schilling gave the Major League Baseball world one of the most iconic moments of the bitter rivalry between Boston and the New York Yankees when he allowed just one run over seven innings pitched while bleeding profusely from his foot.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State kicker pushes back at Barstool criticism: “We ain’t call no fake!”
Football games with lopsided scores sometimes spark debates about how teams play late in those contests, and that was certainly the case with the Ohio State Buckeyes‘ 49-10 home win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday. One particularly controversial play there came late in the fourth quarter, with Ohio State already up 49-10; the Buckeyes set up to punt, but punter Jesse Mirco saw space in front of him, ran for a first down, and ran out of bounds, where Rutgers’ safety Aron Cruickshank hit him anyway. That set up a scuffle between the teams, and led to penalties for head coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano (who previously worked together as assistants under Urban Meyer at Ohio State), plus an ejection for Cruickshank:
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Brian Hoyer’s hilarious real name
NFL journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer will start on Sunday when the New England Patriots travel to Wisconsin to face the Green Bay Packers, the Patriots announced on Friday. Regular starter Mac Jones will be out of action, recovering from a high-ankle sprain sustained in Week 3. Patriots wide receiver Matthew...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to ridiculous one-handed catch
There have been some excellent plays thus far this college football season, but Saturday’s game between the Liberty Flames and the Old Dominion Monarchs produced potentially the best catch of the season to this point. The Liberty Flames got things off to an extremely hot start in the game...
thecomeback.com
Bryce Young suffers very concerning injury
The Alabama Crimson Tide may have been handed a huge blow. Leading 14-0, Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young may have injured his shoulder and has been out of the game since almost the beginning of the second quarter. It appears that Young may have injured his shoulder when he was...
thecomeback.com
PGA Tour golfer reveals surprisingly positive LIV Golf opinion
The battle between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has gotten contentious and heated at times in recent months, even extending to the courtroom after LIV joined a lawsuit against the Tour. While some players are taking strong stances in the battle, PGA Tour golfer Adam Scott isn’t one of them.
GOLF・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Dana White invites Tucker Carlson to host his weekly social post and gets creamed
UFC President Dana White hosts a weekly social media video called “Fuck It Friday” which means people who are trying to eat healthy or stay within a certain number of calories are encouraged to say “Fuck It” and just consume whatever garbage he’s peddling on Instagram because it’s Friday and that makes it okay.
UFC・
Fox News Host Dagen McDowell Dismisses Tua Tagovailoa’s First Head Injury as ‘Lunacy’
Jesse Watters, co-host of the Fox News roundtable show The Five, lambasted a colleague who criticized the outpouring of concern for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, after the NFL player suffered two brutal injuries in just four days. The 24-year-old was pummeled during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after hitting his head on the ground and struggling to stand upright on Sunday while playing the Buffalo Bills.Fox News’ Dagen McDowell chalked up calls for firings and investigations into why Tagovailoa was allowed to play again so soon as “uninformed hysteria” online, with “lunatics going off in the blue...
Comments / 50