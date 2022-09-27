Football games with lopsided scores sometimes spark debates about how teams play late in those contests, and that was certainly the case with the Ohio State Buckeyes‘ 49-10 home win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday. One particularly controversial play there came late in the fourth quarter, with Ohio State already up 49-10; the Buckeyes set up to punt, but punter Jesse Mirco saw space in front of him, ran for a first down, and ran out of bounds, where Rutgers’ safety Aron Cruickshank hit him anyway. That set up a scuffle between the teams, and led to penalties for head coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano (who previously worked together as assistants under Urban Meyer at Ohio State), plus an ejection for Cruickshank:

