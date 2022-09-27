ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career

Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas

It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State

Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford

Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn

The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#The Rose Bowl#American Football#Usc#Omaha Productions#Espn#Longhorns#Theperistyle
247Sports

WVU star running back carted off the field

Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

KU football linebacker Gavin Potter no longer with the team

Kansas football linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the KU football program and is no longer on the official roster. The linebacker played in KU's first four games of the season, meaning he can redshirt this season and have an additional two seasons of eligibility left. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Potter cannot enter the transfer portal for a few more months if he so chooses to do so.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy