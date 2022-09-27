Read full article on original website
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
Everything Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after the Wisconsin win
MADISON, Wisc. — Illinois made a big statement on Saturday. The Illini left Madison with the first win at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002 in head coach Bret Bielema's return to Madison. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) dominated the Badgers on the way to a 34-10 win. Here's what...
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
Reggie Bush dubs UCLA as college football's most under-appreciated team, ex-USC RB explains why
On FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, former USC star running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush dubbed UCLA as the most underappreciated team in the country. The Bruins beat No. 15 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Friday at Rose Bowl Stadium and knocked off the No. 15 Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).
What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas
It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on Jalen Carter injury
The Georgia Bulldogs had a tough situation Saturday night when defensive tackle Jalen Carter left the game early in the second quarter. While the situation did not look good for the junior, his head coach made it sound as if the situation could have been worse. Smart was asked about...
What they were saying about Alabama's 49-26 win over Arkansas
Arkansas scored 23 unanswered points and had Alabama reeling to start the fourth quarter, but the No. 2 Crimson Tide came up with big plays down the stretch before taking a 49-26 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) trailed 28-0 for...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State
Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford
Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn
The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Football Breaks Into Top 25 After Upset Win
The Bruins had stolen a few votes over the first month of the season, but have now broken into the rankings for the first time in 2022.
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
Jalen Milroe on filling in for Bryce Young at Arkansas
Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe discusses filling in for an injured Bryce Young in the Crimson Tide's 49-26 road win at Arkansas.
KU football linebacker Gavin Potter no longer with the team
Kansas football linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the KU football program and is no longer on the official roster. The linebacker played in KU's first four games of the season, meaning he can redshirt this season and have an additional two seasons of eligibility left. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Potter cannot enter the transfer portal for a few more months if he so chooses to do so.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
J.J. McCarthy: Jim Harbaugh is ‘making me a better quarterback’
IOWA CITY — While it wasn’t the most eye-popping stat line, J.J. McCarthy’s performance against Iowa on Saturday afternoon reflected what the Michigan football team needed. The sophomore finished 18-for-24 for 155 yards and a touchdown. Though he missed a downfield shot, he limited mistakes and turnover-worthy...
