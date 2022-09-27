ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

By Reuters
 5 days ago

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states.

Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education with the intent of stopping Biden's student loan cancellation plan he announced last month.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the South District of Indiana, comes a day after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said that Biden's plan to cancel some student loan debt will cost $400 billion.

'Congress did not authorize the executive branch to unilaterally cancel student debt,' said Caleb Kruckenberg, an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. 'It's flagrantly illegal for the executive branch to create a $500 billion program by press release, and without statutory authority or even the basic notice and comment procedure for new regulations.'

The lawsuit continues: 'The administration has created new problems for borrowers in at least six states that tax loan cancellation as income.

'People like Plaintiff Frank Garrison will actually be worse off because of the cancellation. Indeed, Mr. Garrison will face immediate tax liability from the state of Indiana because of the automatic cancellation of a portion of his debt.

'These taxes would not be owed for debt forgiveness under the Congressionally authorized program rewarding public service.

'Mr. Garrison and millions of others similarly situated in the six relevant states will receive no additional benefit from the cancellation—just a one-time additional penalty.'

Biden said in August the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House.

Garrison, the lead plaintiff in the case, is an attorney who claims Biden's cancelation plan will not benefit him, and actually penalize him financially because of a state tax.

Biden's massive relief plan is taxed income in Indiana - where Garrison lives - as well as Wisconsin, North Carolina, Minnesota, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Critics of the plan raised concerns over its inflationary impact while the White House said the plan was fiscally justified because the federal deficit was on track for a $1.7 trillion reduction for fiscal 2022 compared with the prior year.

The smaller deficit is largely due to the end of many COVID-19 aid programs and unexpectedly higher revenues.

The Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of June 30, 43 million borrowers held $1.6 trillion in federal student loans. About $430 billion of that debt will be canceled, the CBO estimated.

The CBO previously projected that some of the funds canceled by Biden's action would eventually have been forgiven anyway.

Reuters reported in August that nongovernment budget analysts projected the program's total 10-year cost at $500 billion to $600 billion, including extending a repayment pause on all federal student loans through Dec. 31 and reducing future payments based on income.

'It (Biden's plan) will only lead to more calls for government intervention in education at taxpayers´ expense,' said Steve Simpson, another attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation.

Lou P
4d ago

We are all going to pay for this… More taxes, more inflation, higher prices on everything. Who pays for the illegals? Hard working Americans

VotedBideNowImCryin
4d ago

Biden should lose easily. when you can dictorally forgive money that people(taxpayers) have to pay for... this is no longer a system of checks and balances.....tax payers rely on the congress and PASSED LAWS to spend money like that. Dictator joe thinks he's above the Constitution just as he has corruptly put into effect a few executive orders under an emergency act knowing they would be struck down. He specifically even said it gives his orders time to work a bit before being struck down. This needs to change immensely so this and future presidents can't nonchalant go against the Constitution while the taxpayers suffer.

Atlantean
4d ago

ARTICLE 2, SECTION 4 OF THE US CONSTITUTION which states... "The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, high TREASON, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." TREASON is a crime punishable by death, see U.S. Code Title 18. Any person convicted of treason against the United States also forfeits the right to hold public office in the United States.

