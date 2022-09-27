Read full article on original website
John Manna
2d ago
sounds like a great excuse for a mental health day from work
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
KIII TV3
Friday Forecast: Coastal Flooding continues, sunny and dry in Corpus Christi
Highs are back around 90 with lots of sunshine. Coastal Flooding may continue through the weekend.
Surfers take advantage of surge sent to Coastal Bend by Hurricane Ian
The Coastal Bend may see waves 8 feet to 12 feet high the next few days. Those water sport enthusiasts felt it was a good time for the perfect waves.
Texas surfers loving big waves churned up by Hurricane Ian
Texas beach conditions are iffy Thursday because of the impact of Hurricane Ian. But some people are loving it. Those people are the surfers who are enjoying the larger-than-normal waves.
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
portasouthjetty.com
Port Aransas beaches temporarily to close to overnight camping due to expected flooding
Port Aransas beaches will be closed to overnight camping tonight and tomorrow night (Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 and 29), according to a proclamation issued today by Mayor Wendy Moore. The closure is due to beach flooding that likely will happen as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is...
Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
mysoutex.com
An 83-year-old Bee County tradition
The Bee County Beeville Chamber of Commerce Parade is one of the longest running traditions in Bee County, with this upcoming parade on Oct. 1 being its 83rd annual parade. The parade has been part of Western Week since the 1980s. Lanny Holland is part of the parade committee and has been helping with the parade since 1971.
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi International Airport now going after Orlando, Las Vegas flights
Officials have been trying to get non-stop service between Corpus Christi and Denver. Now two other cities are in the running as well.
KRIS 6 News crew threatened during 361 Grants story follow up
During a follow-up on a story about a business called 361 Grants, a KRIS 6 News crew was threatened to be shot.
Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
Airport now going after Orlando and Las Vegas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kim Barrientos is glad the Corpus Christi International Airport is adding more options, but she said she likes like the idea of nonstop flights to places she wants to go. "It needs to offer more flights, especially for direct flights to like the Midwest," she...
Unaccompanied veteran laid to rest with support of the community
There were no empty seats but plenty of full hearts at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!. "Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from...
School security measures stop intruder at Tuloso-Midway High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School had quite the scare Wednesday afternoon when an intoxicated intruder attempted to enter its campus, but superintendent Steve vanMatre said thanks to the school's layers of security, the man was unable to enter the school. It was a typical Wednesday afternoon until...
KIII TV3
Huge heroin bust shows Bishop's investment in its police department paying off
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two women from the Rio Grande Valley were arrested after Bishop Police Officers said they attempted to bring 53 lbs. of heroin through the area. Bishop Police Capt. Tony Macias and his K-9 partner Aida were called to check out a pick-up truck stopped by another officer along US Hwy. 77 on Monday.
