Corpus Christi, TX

John Manna
2d ago

sounds like a great excuse for a mental health day from work

Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
An 83-year-old Bee County tradition

The Bee County Beeville Chamber of Commerce Parade is one of the longest running traditions in Bee County, with this upcoming parade on Oct. 1 being its 83rd annual parade. The parade has been part of Western Week since the 1980s. Lanny Holland is part of the parade committee and has been helping with the parade since 1971.
Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
Airport now going after Orlando and Las Vegas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kim Barrientos is glad the Corpus Christi International Airport is adding more options, but she said she likes like the idea of nonstop flights to places she wants to go. "It needs to offer more flights, especially for direct flights to like the Midwest," she...
Huge heroin bust shows Bishop's investment in its police department paying off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two women from the Rio Grande Valley were arrested after Bishop Police Officers said they attempted to bring 53 lbs. of heroin through the area. Bishop Police Capt. Tony Macias and his K-9 partner Aida were called to check out a pick-up truck stopped by another officer along US Hwy. 77 on Monday.
