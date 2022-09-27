1. What motivated you to run for this position and what are your primary goals?. Carolyn Bowden (Dist. 1): I have been a board member since September 2007 and wish to continue to support our school corporation services for our students, staff and community. My goals are to keep the schools fiscally stable, to support the excellent educational opportunities for Pre Kindergarten to Adults. To use my knowledge and learning opportunities to promote Lifelong Learning and facilities/staff to meet that goal. To keep class sizes small whenever possible which does provide better learning experiences for students and opportunities for teachers and staff. To keep Arts, Music Band And Choir along with Theater going in Brown County.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO