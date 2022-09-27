Read full article on original website
LOOKING BACK: Continuing the story of Brown County’s Dr. Culbertson
Part two of Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story, continued from the Sept. 14, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today we pick up on Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story at the end of the war in 1946. “I was worn out — in a state of mental bankruptcy,” Clyde says....
ELECTION GUIDE: What your school referendum vote means
Shall Brown County Schools increase property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding the Taxpayer Investment Plan which will include providing for teacher and staff salaries, benefits and programs, Birth-5 program and funding the Career Resource Center?
FOUNDERS DAY: Kirts built life in Brown County
Marcus Kirts met Nancy Coffing when they were students at Bean Blossom School. They started dating junior year of high school. For high school graduation, Marcus gave Nancy an engagement ring. The next year, they got married. Now, 63 years later, they live on their expansive farm on Spearsville Road,...
ELECTION GUIDE: School board Q&A
1. What motivated you to run for this position and what are your primary goals?. Carolyn Bowden (Dist. 1): I have been a board member since September 2007 and wish to continue to support our school corporation services for our students, staff and community. My goals are to keep the schools fiscally stable, to support the excellent educational opportunities for Pre Kindergarten to Adults. To use my knowledge and learning opportunities to promote Lifelong Learning and facilities/staff to meet that goal. To keep class sizes small whenever possible which does provide better learning experiences for students and opportunities for teachers and staff. To keep Arts, Music Band And Choir along with Theater going in Brown County.
ART BRIEFS: Concert in Bean Blossom this weekend; buy raffle tickets to support Art Guild; local galleries open
The Hamilton Creek Bluegrass Band will perform at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 11 State Road 45, on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. as part of the Bean Blossom Music Series. There will be a reception at the concert and an opportunity to meet the artists. The concert is free, but donations are welcome.
