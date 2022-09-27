Read full article on original website
theScore
Ducks ink Beaulieu to 1-year pact off pro tryout
The Anaheim Ducks rewarded defenseman Nathan Beaulieu with a one-year, one-way contract Saturday after inviting him to training camp on a professional tryout. The deal is worth $850,000. It's the same term and salary the Carolina Hurricanes gave blue-liner and fellow PTO recipient Calvin de Haan earlier in the day.
theScore
7 attainable NHL milestones for the 2022-23 season
It's always satisfying to see someone's hard work pay off. The guys on this list are approaching significant markers that are seasons upon seasons in the making. Most players act nonchalant and indifferent when asked about individual achievements, but we still think their accomplishments are pretty dang cool. Here are...
theScore
Pelicans ink Larry Nance Jr. to 2-year, $21.6M extension
The New Orleans Pelicans are extending veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. on a two-year, $21.6-million deal, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. Nance's new contract begins in the 2023-24 campaign and ties him to the Pelicans for a total of three years and $31.3 million. The 29-year-old joined...
theScore
Ranking the NHL's top 5 goaltending duos for the 2022-23 season
With more and more NHL teams embracing a true tandem approach when it comes to goaltending, a handful of clubs possess netminding duos that stand out above the rest. As usual, our list prioritizes the individual performance of both goalies on a given club, rather than focusing solely on a prolific starter or their squad's overall success. For example, Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin is clearly the league's best netminder. But his new backup with the New York Rangers is subpar 37-year-old Jaroslav Halak, who doesn't inspire much confidence.
theScore
Canadiens sign Allen to 2-year, $7.7M extension
The Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Jake Allen have agreed to a two-year extension with an average annual value of $3.85 million, the team announced Saturday. Allen's new deal begins next season. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 campaign. The 32-year-old is set to enter...
theScore
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn't been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
Series vs. Twins has Tigers looking toward next year
Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera will play in the home finale when the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday
theScore
Chiefs-Bucs to be played in Tampa as scheduled despite Hurricane Ian
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night won't be moved amid the fallout from Hurricane Ian, the team announced Thursday. The NFL was considering shifting the game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the Minnesota Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium, but after consulting with local and state agencies, the Buccaneers said they've decided the contest will go ahead as scheduled.
theScore
Redblacks part ways with LaPolice amid 3-win season
The Ottawa Redblacks fired head coach Paul LaPolice on Saturday. "I have enjoyed working with Paul and thank him for his contributions to this team over the past two seasons; today isn't an easy day," said general manager Shawn Burke. "In this business, sometimes a change is required to help move a team forward, and that's what we've done here."
theScore
NBA Podcast: The most interesting players of the 2022-23 season
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Who are the players we're most interested in watching during the 2022-23 season?. Is James Wiseman still part of Golden State's future?. Can Anthony Davis stay on the floor long enough...
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
theScore
Gallup expected to make season debut vs. Commanders
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to make his season debut against the Washington Commanders on Sunday after not being included on Friday's injury report. Gallup missed the beginning of the campaign recovering from knee surgery. This will be Gallup's first game action since he tore his ACL...
theScore
September surprises: Biggest shocks from 1st month of 2022 season
The first month of the college football season has come and gone. Once again, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, and Michigan look like the five best teams in the country. While that's becoming an almost annual occurrence, there are plenty of unexpected developments to follow from the first four weeks of action in 2022.
theScore
CFB Week 5 best bets: The 'Saturday Seven'
When you base a handicap on a quarterback's health, and then that signal-caller gets hurt, the writing is on the wall for your bet. Chris Reynolds didn't make it to the end of Charlotte's contest versus South Carolina, damaging the "Saturday Seven" in Week 4. Thankfully, the success of our early week bets on the big games offset our 2-5 record. All told, a 7-6 week moves us to 29-23-1 (55.7%) overall on the season despite another one of our matchups showing up on a high-profile TV segment about bad beats.
theScore
NFL, NFLPA to modify concussion protocol to enhance player safety
The NFL and players' association have agreed to modify the league's concussion protocol to enhance player safety, the union announced in a statement Saturday. "We anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process," the statement read.
theScore
Hernandez, Jansen help Jays hold wild-card edge with win vs. Red Sox
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a...
theScore
Report: NFLPA fires neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua's Week 3 clearance
The NFL Players Association has exercised its prerogative to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, reports Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. The union, which opened an investigation into the situation...
theScore
Report: Trade interest in Coyotes' Chychrun 'intensifying'
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is the subject of "intensifying" trade interest, TSN's Darren Dreger reports. Teams with reported interest include the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and Columbus Blue Jackets, among others. Chychrun tallied seven goals and 21 points in 47...
theScore
Ramsey: NFL should worry about player safety, not uniform policy
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey criticized the NFL on Saturday, saying the league should be more focused on players' well-being rather than regularly fining players for uniform violations. "Player safety should be one of the most important things to talk about," Ramsey said, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "It...
theScore
Report: Rockets acquire Favors from Thunder in 8-player swap
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless, Theo Maledon, and a 2025 Atlanta Hawks second-round pick to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, and Marquese Chriss, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Thunder gain two trade exceptions in the deal and...
