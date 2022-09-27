Read full article on original website
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida will continue to see heavy rain, flash flooding
Ian weakened early Thursday, and the storm was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. The system brought widespread power outages in Florida.
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
Weather Channel's Jim Cantore hit by tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's strong winds and storm surge is dangerous for millions of residents across Florida's west coast and for those covering the monster storm. The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore learned that first-hand covering the storm in Punta Gorda when he was hit by a branch.
Hurricane Ian to hit Florida then march to Midlands where severe weather is forecast
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Columbia area.
Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]
Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Yellow alert issued for two days of rain as Met Office warns of possible floods
Parts of the UK are being warned of possible flooding this weekend as heavy rain and even thunderstorms hit southeast England. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across most of Kent and East Sussex and into West Sussex on Friday and Saturday. Up to 40mm of rain – more than 1.5in – could fall in two or three hours in some places, forecasters said.The warning, which runs from 3pm until noon on Saturday, is for possible flooding and difficult travel conditions as roads will be heavy with spray.Overall, there may be more than 70mm of...
National Weather Service To Issue ‘Extreme Wind’ Warning As Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
As Hurricane Ian’s eyewall approaches land and the threat for extreme wind is expected inland, the National Weather Service will issue an Extreme Wind Warning (EWW). The EWW product is a text product produced by National Weather Service (NWS) offices. The following criteria is used
Scattered Showers in New England, But All Eyes Are on Hurricane Ian in the South
While all eyes in the weather world remain on Major Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on Florida, New England remains completely removed from the fray. A swirling, cold, upper level storm continues to be the dominant player in our weather setup, pinwheeling various energetic disturbances aloft through our New England sky, bringing periods of clouds and occasional raindrops. Although Tuesday is no exception to that recent pattern, the disturbance for most of central and southern New England was overhead Tuesday morning with clouds and sprinkles, set to depart for strengthening sun and pleasant air with highs in the lower 70s by afternoon.
