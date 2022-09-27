Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Tina Kunakey Is Reinventing French Girl Style
What defines classic “French girl style”? Is it a long-sleeve Breton top that’s casually tucked into denim jeans, or could it be a sleek blazer that’s thrown over a black minidress for a party in the 16th arrondissement? In either case, the aesthetic is decidedly chic. And who better to draw inspiration from than Tina Kunakey, a modern-day French girl who has a distinctive personal style.
Vogue
What Emma Raducanu Thought Of Her First Fashion Show
You may be used to seeing British tennis star Emma Raducanu playing on the court – but this week, the pro athlete traded in her trainers for heels to take in the latest fashions at Paris Fashion Week. While Raducanu has travelled the world for her various tournaments, she admits she has a soft spot for the City of Light. “I love Paris and the food, so I always try to have some good meals,” Raducanu says. “I was only in Paris for a very short time though, so I didn’t have a chance to do too much. I did get around the city a little bit – it’s so pretty!”
Vogue
Gigi Was A Bare-Faced Beauty On Isabel Marant’s Runway
The make-up artists at Milan Fashion Week brought us purple smoky eyes, elaborate feline flicks and, at Prada, some frankly impractical lashes. In Paris – and specifically at Isabel Marant’s spring/summer 2023 show, the mood could not have been more different. Models practically skipped down the runway – “Don’t look like robotic models that are not alive!” the designer told her cast backstage ahead of the show – with sparkling eyes, super-clean hair and faces that looked freshly scrubbed.
Vogue
Chloé’s Rave-Inspired Metallic Eye Takes Less Than A Minute To Recreate
“Fusion energy rave culture” is how Gabriela Hearst described the scene she created for today’s Chloé show. “It moves the stars, it moves you,” she explained of the solar power system that radiates from the sun and stars. In her interpretation (and rumoured IRL rave research), a party-hard Parisian iconoclast character came to life inside the Pavillon Vendôme. Rather than the barely-there beauty that’s become synonymous with the label, silver DIY painted lids and slicked-forward side parts played off lipstick red leather dresses, biker-chic jackets, and hot shorts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
Zendaya Wears Fancy Shorts Suit, Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week
As the Valentino show got later and later, it became apparent Paris was waiting for one person: Zendaya. Flanked by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, and Naomi Campbell, much air kissing was enjoyed before fashion’s new holy trinity made their way into the venue for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s “Unboxing” show.
Vogue
Amal Clooney Evokes Flapper Girl-Style In Gilded Versace
Dressed in a gilded Atelier Versace gown dripping with chandelier beads, Amal Clooney joined her husband George Clooney at the inaugural Albie Awards – a new event established by the couple and the Clooney Foundation to honour “global justice defenders [journalists, human rights leaders] who are at great risk for what they do” – in New York on Thursday night.
Balenciaga Women’s and Men’s RTW Summer 2023
Demna’s latest effort for Balenciaga, like it or not, will stick with you, like the soil on all the show guests’ shoes after they had picked their way around the sloppy, earthen hole in the ground that served as his monumental and very fragrant runway set. The “mud...
Vogue
Brooklyn And Nicola Join The Beckham Clan To Cheer On Victoria During Her Paris Debut
The Beckhams – including David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham – all turned up to show their support for Victoria Beckham as she presented her spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. And each member of the family dished out a distinctive look that’s worth a mention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vogue
The It-Girl’s Autumn Is All About Leather
Goodbye to the gauzy mesh dresses that defined the summer of 2022 – fashion’s new mood is all about all leather everything. Street style is looking Matrix-esque: Bella Hadid’s worn leather nonstop throughout fashion month; Hailey Bieber has channeled the film’s protagonist Trinity in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Saint Laurent; and Kendall has elevated her trackies with fitted outerwear.
Vogue
Bella Hadid Makes Boxing Gloves High-Fashion At Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood
Bella Hadid’s outings at Paris Fashion Week thus far have been all about creating a spectacle. Take the model’s appearance at Coperni on 30 September, where creative directors Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant sprayed the model with Fabrican, a patented material that hardens on contact into a wearable fabric, only for her to strut through the Salle des Textiles at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in her newly created dress.
Vogue
Kate Moss Will Forever Be Our Fashion Month Muse
Kate Moss is smashing fashion month. If the clip of her walking for Bottega Veneta’s spring/summer 2023 show in a plaid shirt and jeans (made of leather rather than denim, by the way) didn’t immediately make you want to dress like a high-fashion lumberjack, then you’re missing the point.
Vogue
Leg-Warmers! Lycra! Bella Hadid Is In Retro Style Mode
You may hold the opinion that anything ’80s firmly belongs in the past – but Bella Hadid would disagree. Retro accessories have become central to the model’s autumn wardrobe and somehow, she’s making it work. We’re talking: leg-warmers, shiny lycra and headbands, all of which look more fashion than Fame on Bella.
Vogue
Bella Hadid Brings Her Trophy Vintage To Paris
With another day comes another stand-out vintage moment from Bella Hadid. This time around, it was a slashed Comme des Garçons sweater from 2008, featuring ruffled ribbon detailing running across it, which the supermodel wore while off-duty at Paris Fashion Week. Hadid paired the daring cut-out top with a black leather midi skirt from Balenciaga, along with the brand’s buzzy Le Cagole bag and Nike Air trainers – giving a textbook example of how to bring vintage bang up to date.
Vogue
“The Future Is Close”: Gabriela Hearst On The Fusion Power That Inspired Her Chloé Show For SS23
This season, Gabriela Hearst dedicated her Chloé collection to creating awareness around fusion, the benign source of energy that could replace coal plants in the future. She arranged the seats of her show – set within a blacked-out Pavilion Vendôme – to mimic the circular shape of the so-called tokamak used to generate fusion power, and surrounded the structure with hoops hanging from the ceiling and laser lights that evoked an industrial rave. That feeling reverberated through a collection that served as a figurative ode to fusion power, adapting the curves of the tokamak into silhouettes and surface decoration that looked part power plant uniform and part retro warehouse party. Anders Christian Madsen spoke to Hearst about the collection.
Vogue
“It’s A Big Deal For Me”: Victoria Beckham On Her Paris Fashion Week Debut For SS23
This season marked Victoria Beckham’s first-ever show in Paris. Her collection demonstrated all the knowledge she has accumulated during her ten-plus years as a fashion insider – and all the ambition she still harbours. She filled the cloisters of the church within Val-de-Grâce with a haunting aria from Madame Butterfly and layered it with a throbbing, ticking, pungent beat by Chromatics. Then, she flexed her subversive and highly sexual muscle in complex dress constructions and deconstructed tailoring that showed new sides to her brand.
Vogue
Dua Lipa Is A High Fashion Audrey Hepburn
Dua Lipa is not afraid to make a statement when it comes to fashion, as evidenced by her sparkling custom Balenciaga onstage outfits, or the barely-there mini dresses by the likes of Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Dilara Findikoglu that are all over her IG feed. Her most recent look, however, explored a more classic take on style.
Vogue
Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty Will Be The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition
Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale Benefit in 1991 to Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty in 2011 – and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005. And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton: “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say ‘fashion is not art – fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men's bodies’.”
Vogue
Make-Up Artist Celia Burton’s Wedding Was A Molly Goddard-Filled Affair In Kensington
Abe Khadem and I met at Notting Hill Arts Club at the end of 2011. One of my many jobs at the time was at a tequila bar called Crazy Homies on Westbourne Park Road and Abe, who had just moved to London from Manchester, had got a job working down the road at The Westbourne pub. We crossed paths a few times through mutual friends and then there was one serendipitous night out in Soho at the end of January 2012. We’ve been together ever since.
Vogue
“Am I Hopeful? Always. What’s The Alternative?”: Tilda Swinton On The Future Of The Film Industry
On 29 September, leading lights from the worlds of fashion and film gathered at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square for the inaugural BFI & Chanel Filmmaker Awards, presented at the institute’s biannual fundraising gala, Luminous. With the aim to celebrate the work of emerging talent in the UK and encourage originality and risk taking, the jury – chaired by Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton alongside British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the BFI’s CEO Ben Roberts and Le Cinéma Club founder Marie-Louise Khondji – set out to find four creatives who were pushing the boundaries of their practice.
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
Comments / 0