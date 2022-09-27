they should have at least a stricter wolf tag process instead of handing them out to people that can't identify a animal. She was going bear hunting would have probably shot a moose cause it was the same color
This shows that “hunter education” is entirely lacking—she didn’t know the difference between a dog & a wolf! Those responsible for issuing “wolf tags” need to be held accountable for their lack of proper education to those who are able to acquire hunting tags!
I am not really familiar with wolf types or wolf hybrids but that sure as HELL looks like a husky to me. I don't believer her.
Related
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
Montana Woman Brags About Slaughtering Siberian Husky She Thought Was a Wolf
Body of Woman Found Inside Suitcase Dumped in the Desert Identified
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
“Unicorn” Elk With Antler Sticking Straight Out Of Its Forehead Spotted On Washington Trail Cam
IN THIS ARTICLE
A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Portlanders are taking precautions to avoid being attacked in response to rising crime
A Deer Jumped Into The Lion’s Den At The Washington DC Zoo… It Didn’t End Well
XL Country 100.7
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9