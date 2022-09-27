Read full article on original website
CDC releases map showing obesity levels across US states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data on the state of obesity in states across the country. The new data shows that the prevalence of obesity in a state is strongly correlated with its levels of income and wealth, level of education and access to food. West Virginia, which is one of the nation’s poorest and least-educated states, is also currently its most obese: more than 40 per cent of West Virginians self-reported that they have obesity, followed closely by neighbouring Kentucky. California, Washington, Colorado, New York and Vermont were among the states with...
msn.com
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
America declares war on waistlines: How your favorite foods will get a revamp as Biden unveils plan for mandatory nutrition labels and COUNSELING for overweight people as part of biggest obesity drive in 50 years
The Biden Administration wants to make traffic light nutrition labels mandatory on the front of food packaging and offer counseling to overweight people as part of a massive crackdown on the nation's bulging waistline. The former proposal would see all food and drink sold in stores or supermarkets carry a...
msn.com
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health — the first such conference in 50 years — on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S. economy experiencing red-hot inflation, with food at home prices rising 13.5% over the last year.
EatingWell
People Who Consume Artificial Sweeteners May Have a 9% Higher Risk for Heart Disease, New Research Suggests
The average American adult consumes 77 grams of sugar (a little more than 6 tablespoons) per day, according to the American Heart Association. Compare that to the AHA's recommended limits for added sugars …. Men: at most 36 grams, which equals 9 teaspoons or 150 calories, per day. Women: at...
MedicalXpress
Weight loss beneficial for individuals with obesity, but not for the lean
Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is published September 27 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
Healthline
How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?
Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
iheart.com
Ultra-Processed Foods May Cause Cancer, Early Death - Here's Why
Eating more ultra-processed foods has been linked to heart disease and early death in both men and women, as well as a significant increase in men's risk of colorectal cancer, according to new data from two studies recently published in the British medical journal the BMJ via CNN. Ultra-processed foods...
5 Foods for Better Sleep (Besides Chamomile Tea)
Even if you understand the importance of sleep, sometimes a good night of zzz’s can be elusive. For many, prescription or over-the-counter medications aren’t the answer – whether you fear the morning-after effect or simply prefer to avoid drugs as much as possible. Instead, try these five foods for better sleep, which can help you achieve your restful nighttime goal – and you don’t even have to like the taste of tea!
Diet coke 'may be bad for your heart' as experts say artificial sweeteners 'should not be considered a safe alternative to sugar'
Having a can of Diet Coke every day could raise your risk of heart attacks, science suggests. Scientists believe artificial sweeteners, also added to yoghurt, cereal and ketchup, are to blame. Experts found people who consume just 78mg/day, similar to what is found in half a can of diet fizzy...
News-Medical.net
Less screen time and more physical activity may improve executive function in toddlers
A new study explored whether adherence to American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for diet and physical activity had any relationship with toddlers' ability to remember, plan, pay attention, shift between tasks and regulate their own thoughts and behavior, a suite of skills known as executive function. Reported in The Journal...
Medical News Today
Diets high in processed fiber may increase risk of liver cancer in some people
Liver cancer can be fatal, but experts are still working to understand how to best screen for and prevent liver cancer. Data from a recent study suggests that a diet high in processed fiber could increase some people’s liver cancer risk. Testing for the level of bile acids could...
msn.com
Pomegranate: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Slide 1 of 6: Benefits by Iyanuoluwa OyetunjiPomegranate contains a range of antioxidant substances that may help to prevent the development of several chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and other inflammatory conditions.Pomegranate may also help to protect the memory, and delay the progression of Alzheimer's disease.→ Pomegranate: How much is too much? Experts weigh in.→ Love Pomegranate? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
US suicide rate rose in 2021 after falling for two years
The US suicide rate rose in 2021, particularly among young men, according to official data out Friday -- an increase that ends a two-year-decline. The most significant increase was seen among young boys and men between the ages of 15 and 24, where the rate rose eight percent.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
healio.com
Any weight-loss strategy lowers risk for type 2 diabetes for adults with obesity
Adults with obesity — but not those with normal weight — who try to lose weight lower their risk for developing type 2 diabetes regardless of weight-loss strategy, according to study findings published in PLOS Medicine. In findings from three U.S. cohorts, adults with normal weight who attempted...
WHAS 11
How parents can prevent childhood obesity
According to the CDC, 1 in every 5 children is affected by obesity. That's about 15 million children in the United States.
