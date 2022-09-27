ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
TheDailyBeast

Montana Woman Brags About Slaughtering Siberian Husky She Thought Was a Wolf

A Montana woman is under investigation after she bragged in a series of photos posted to Facebook that she’d shot a Siberian Husky, skinned it, and posed with the poor pup’s carcass.The woman, Amber Rose, justified the slaughter by claiming she thought the Siberian Husky was a baby wolf. She wrote that it was a “great feeling” to text and share the killing with “her man.”“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear, however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022,” Rose posted. “Was a great feeling to...
