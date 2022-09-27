Read full article on original website
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Montana Woman Brags About Slaughtering Siberian Husky She Thought Was a Wolf
A Montana woman is under investigation after she bragged in a series of photos posted to Facebook that she’d shot a Siberian Husky, skinned it, and posed with the poor pup’s carcass.The woman, Amber Rose, justified the slaughter by claiming she thought the Siberian Husky was a baby wolf. She wrote that it was a “great feeling” to text and share the killing with “her man.”“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear, however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022,” Rose posted. “Was a great feeling to...
