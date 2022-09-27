Read full article on original website
South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Receive Millions for Safer and Healthier Learning
A boost for education in several states is coming in the form of awards to schools to strengthen learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success. South Dakota and Minnesota will both benefit from nearly $1 billion awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. In a Dear Colleague...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Harrisburg Student Sends Threatening Social Media Message Sunday
Kids and Parents in Harrisburg, South Dakota received a scare on social media on Sunday night that is all too familiar and one that many in the community won't forget for some time. Dakota News Now is reporting that around 6:00 on Sunday night, (September 25) people started to receive...
Just West of Sioux Falls, ‘Our Farm, SD’ Is a Real Gourd Mine!
Did you know South Dakota has a GREAT pumpkin patch, and it's just 37 minutes west of Sioux Falls?. One of the state's best-kept secrets during the autumn months is quickly becoming a Fall favorite for families all over the Sioux Empire. I'm talking about "Our Farm, SD." Located just...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
South Dakota Coyote MBB Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule
Despite it being midway through the college football season, basketball fans are already clamoring for schedules and previews of the upcoming season as well. On Friday, the University of South Dakota Men's Basketball program announced that their 2022-23 schedule has been finalized. It's an exciting step to a much anticipated...
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on the state of Florida, many residents who hunkered down are capturing some harrowing scenes. One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood. As many Florida residents evacuated...
Bring the Plants Inside – Frost Advisory for Sioux Falls Wednesday Morning
Well, I guess this makes it official. Fall is here. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls. The Advisory is in effect from 1:00 AM until 8:00 AM Wednesday (Sept 28). Temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to drop to,...
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
Meet Some of The ‘Cure Kids Cancer’ Kids From South Dakota and Minnesota
This year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales is September 29 and 30, 2022. To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555, or click HERE!. The mission of Cure Kids Cancer is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford...
Unreal: Watch As Minnesota Woman Can’t Park Next To Gas Pump
I don't know how many times I have watched this video and I still cannot believe what I am seeing. It is so bad it has to be fake. Now granted I understand how maybe someone who is elderly might have an initial problem trying to do this, maybe they are used to self-service stations but this woman looks pretty young to not have this figured out.
Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?
Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
Closure Call: Best Friend Turned Bad Friend – Brooke and Jeffrey
One of our listeners needs some answers about something that happened in college 6 years ago, with her very best friend. It’s about to get uncomfortable in the Closure Call!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
2-Day Sioux Falls ‘Cure Kids Cancer’ Radiothon Raises Over $306,000
From all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media, the team at Sanford Children's Hospital, and our many sponsors, we want to send a BIG THANK YOU to the people of the Sioux Empire for their generosity during the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon presented by Jerry's Auto Sales. Because of...
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
The ‘Loser Line’ With Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Don't give that creep on that app your number! Slip him the Loser Line number instead and we'll play his awful voicemail on the air! To get the LOSER LINE phone number text "LOSER" to 78592. Message and data rates may apply.
Woman With Minnesota Plates Can’t Figure Out How To Pump Gas Into Her Car
When you first start driving things can be difficult, you worry about other drivers, parking between the lines in a parking lot can be intimidating, and the first time you get gas might make your palms sweat. This woman, who is driving a vehicle with Minnesota plates seems to be having a tough time filling her tank...
