Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
Ian weakened early Thursday, and the storm was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. The system brought widespread power outages in Florida.
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
Hurricane Ian's strong winds and storm surge is dangerous for millions of residents across Florida's west coast and for those covering the monster storm. The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore learned that first-hand covering the storm in Punta Gorda when he was hit by a branch.
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Parts of the UK are being warned of possible flooding this weekend as heavy rain and even thunderstorms hit southeast England. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across most of Kent and East Sussex and into West Sussex on Friday and Saturday. Up to 40mm of rain – more than 1.5in – could fall in two or three hours in some places, forecasters said.The warning, which runs from 3pm until noon on Saturday, is for possible flooding and difficult travel conditions as roads will be heavy with spray.Overall, there may be more than 70mm of...
Effective: 2022-09-29 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-30 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 60 to 75 mph with gusts up to 100 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Aleutians. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and may damage property. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A potent storm system, the remnants of current Tropical Storm Kulap, is expected to enter the Western Bering and Aleutians on Thursday. Southeast winds are expected to increase Thursday morning and then shift southwest late Thursday night, continuing through at least Friday afternoon. The highest winds are currently expected near Attu Island early Friday morning, where gusts to 100 mph are possible. Widespread sustained winds are expected to be around 60 to 75 mph.
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
As Hurricane Ian’s eyewall approaches land and the threat for extreme wind is expected inland, the National Weather Service will issue an Extreme Wind Warning (EWW). The EWW product is a text product produced by National Weather Service (NWS) offices. The following criteria is used
Slide 1 of 34: Extreme heat, devastating floods and icy snowstorms – several severe weather events have made headlines in 2022, constantly showcasing how powerful and destructive Mother Nature can be. Read on to find out the most shocking meteorological events of this year, including horrendous heatwaves, out-of-season hailstorms and the terrifying power of Hurricane Ian.
While all eyes in the weather world remain on Major Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on Florida, New England remains completely removed from the fray. A swirling, cold, upper level storm continues to be the dominant player in our weather setup, pinwheeling various energetic disturbances aloft through our New England sky, bringing periods of clouds and occasional raindrops. Although Tuesday is no exception to that recent pattern, the disturbance for most of central and southern New England was overhead Tuesday morning with clouds and sprinkles, set to depart for strengthening sun and pleasant air with highs in the lower 70s by afternoon.
