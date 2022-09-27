Effective: 2022-09-29 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-30 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 60 to 75 mph with gusts up to 100 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Aleutians. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and may damage property. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A potent storm system, the remnants of current Tropical Storm Kulap, is expected to enter the Western Bering and Aleutians on Thursday. Southeast winds are expected to increase Thursday morning and then shift southwest late Thursday night, continuing through at least Friday afternoon. The highest winds are currently expected near Attu Island early Friday morning, where gusts to 100 mph are possible. Widespread sustained winds are expected to be around 60 to 75 mph.

