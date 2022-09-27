ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

Bizarre Night at the Horry County Republican Party

The drama continued tonight at the Horry County Republican Party as HCGOP Chairman Roger Slagle attempted to un-resign. His resignation, however, has already been accepted by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. We spoke with several HCGOP executive committee members who confirmed a request was made to adjourn tonight’s meeting. It was...
Coastal Observer

Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race

There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Conway, SC
County
Horry County, SC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Conway (SC)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Conway, SC?. Conway is a lovely city in Horry County, South Carolina, United States. Conway is the county seat of Horry County, with over 24,000 inhabitants. This fantastic 64-square-kilometer city is also part of the Myrtle Beach municipal...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach to terminate agreement with Horry County in campground sale dispute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council leaders voted Tuesday in favor of an ordinance that terminates an intergovernmental agreement with Horry County. Since 2004, the city has sent 75% of the lease revenues from the Pirateland and Lakewood Camping Resorts, also known as Seascape Properties, to the county, which goes toward the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Leaders#Politics Local#Democrat
WBTW News13

Horry County, others declare states of emergencies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple municipalities across the News13 viewing area of the Carolinas have declared states of emergencies as both states prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Horry County officials declared a state of emergency that went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday as the region stepped up safety efforts ahead of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

As teachers across SC quit their jobs, a rural school district has found a solution

At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Census results costly for Williamsburg County

In June, the Williamsburg County Council passed a $22 million budget that went into effect in July. The process involved proverbial blood and sweat. The council must figure out how to deal with a budget reduction of a little more than $100,000 in state money. County supervisor and council chair...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Post and Courier

Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties

MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday

Ian has strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the South Carolina coast early Friday, the NHC reports. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ian was 310 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, traveling 10...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Frustration grows in Florence County over Dominion Energy pipeline

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Frustration is mounting for some residents in Florence County as Dominion Energy moves one step closer to adding a natural gas pipeline, leaving some landowners to feel helpless. Dominion Energy said the expansion is necessary, but neighbors and environmentalists call it unfair and potentially dangerous. “There’s nothing I could do to […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman murdered in Horry County near Conway

A woman was murdered near Conway Wednesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Christa Lee, 22, died of gunshot wounds at a home on Oak Grove Road, the coroner’s office said. Lee was from Florence but living near Conway. Police on Wednesday arrested Asia Beaty, 26,...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy