Bizarre Night at the Horry County Republican Party
The drama continued tonight at the Horry County Republican Party as HCGOP Chairman Roger Slagle attempted to un-resign. His resignation, however, has already been accepted by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. We spoke with several HCGOP executive committee members who confirmed a request was made to adjourn tonight’s meeting. It was...
The Post and Courier
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces additional charges against Moncks Corner nurse
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested Crystal Marie Olden, 40 years old, of Moncks Corner, SC, on additional charges related to incidents occurring on January 7 and February 9, 2022, at Kingstree Nursing Facility in Kingstree.
Coastal Observer
Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race
There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. Council approves site plans for Pawleys townhomes, legal action expected
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Council approved site plan reviews of two townhome developments in the Parkersville area Sept. 27 which received significant pushback from nearby residents. The developments entail a total of 88 multi-family units — 41 in the Regatta Townhomes east of Petigru Drive and 47 in...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Conway (SC)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Conway, SC?. Conway is a lovely city in Horry County, South Carolina, United States. Conway is the county seat of Horry County, with over 24,000 inhabitants. This fantastic 64-square-kilometer city is also part of the Myrtle Beach municipal...
McMaster declares state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potential Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and state officials held a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on the state’s preparations for Ian to make landfall as a potential Category 1 hurricane on Friday. McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. “It’s still […]
wpde.com
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Municipalities in our area are beginning to adopt emergency orders as the impacts from severe weather later this week are ticking up. Horry County Council declared a state of emergency in order to adopt emergency ordinances for public emergencies affecting life, health safety or the property of the people in the area.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach to terminate agreement with Horry County in campground sale dispute
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council leaders voted Tuesday in favor of an ordinance that terminates an intergovernmental agreement with Horry County. Since 2004, the city has sent 75% of the lease revenues from the Pirateland and Lakewood Camping Resorts, also known as Seascape Properties, to the county, which goes toward the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Horry County, others declare states of emergencies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple municipalities across the News13 viewing area of the Carolinas have declared states of emergencies as both states prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Horry County officials declared a state of emergency that went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday as the region stepped up safety efforts ahead of […]
The Post and Courier
As teachers across SC quit their jobs, a rural school district has found a solution
At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas issue states of emergency ahead of Ian’s impacts
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple governments within the Grand Strand are declaring states of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Horry County announced Wednesday that its state of emergency is set to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended sooner.
The Post and Courier
Census results costly for Williamsburg County
In June, the Williamsburg County Council passed a $22 million budget that went into effect in July. The process involved proverbial blood and sweat. The council must figure out how to deal with a budget reduction of a little more than $100,000 in state money. County supervisor and council chair...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties
MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday
Ian has strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the South Carolina coast early Friday, the NHC reports. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ian was 310 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, traveling 10...
Frustration grows in Florence County over Dominion Energy pipeline
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Frustration is mounting for some residents in Florence County as Dominion Energy moves one step closer to adding a natural gas pipeline, leaving some landowners to feel helpless. Dominion Energy said the expansion is necessary, but neighbors and environmentalists call it unfair and potentially dangerous. “There’s nothing I could do to […]
WMBF
‘Don’t be out if you don’t need to be’: Horry County water rescue crews ready to help during Ian
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are keeping their eyes on the shore as Hurricane Ian makes landfall Friday morning. A Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning are both in effect up and down the Grand Strand, while inland areas are under a Tropical Storm Warning. As a...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. committee approves resurfacing of southern Garden City streets
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Transportation Committee moved Sept. 26 to resurface several streets in southern Garden City, which were described by committee vice chairman Jimmy Greene as suffering from "years of neglect." The request from Georgetown County public services director Ray Funnye is part of $3.8 million in...
Crews secure site of new Surfside Beach pier ahead of Ian’s arrival
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials said Thursday that contractors have been working to secure the construction site of the town’s new pier ahead as Hurricane Ian continues a slow move toward the South Carolina coast. With the possibility of a Category 1 hurricane looming, the town said crews with Consensus Construction “have […]
myhorrynews.com
Woman murdered in Horry County near Conway
A woman was murdered near Conway Wednesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Christa Lee, 22, died of gunshot wounds at a home on Oak Grove Road, the coroner’s office said. Lee was from Florence but living near Conway. Police on Wednesday arrested Asia Beaty, 26,...
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
