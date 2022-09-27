Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO