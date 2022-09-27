ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com

'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment

Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
msn.com

Scooter Braun says conflict with Taylor Swift over music acquisition was a ‘learning lesson’

Scooter Braun has spoken about his “regrets” over the way his acquisition of Taylor Swift’s longtime label in 2019 led to a feud between the two. Braun purchased Swift’s longtime label, Big Machine Records, in 2019, plus the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums. Later, in November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that was believed to be over $300 million.
