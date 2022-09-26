Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, campaigning against Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said her second-term agenda included end of state's food sales tax, tax relief for the elderly and back-to-school sales tax holiday. (Photos by Sherman Smith and Thad Allton/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
Natalie Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children, says she supports Republican Derek Schmidt in the governor's race because of the decision by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to close school buildings at outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Schmidt campaign ad)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha Commission approves new firefighter
At Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the group voted to accept a new firefighter to the department. Brent Matthias was approved by the Commission to join the Fire Department.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Extra caution needed on Kansas roads during harvest
It’s a busy time for farmers in Kansas with fall harvest underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to use caution and patience when traveling around farm trucks, tractors, combines and other implements. “As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hiawathaworldonline.com
hiawathaworldonline.com
Museum features 'Ioway: Here to Stay' exhibit
A Native American art exhibit "Ioway: Here to Stay" will be displayed at the Iowa, Sac & Fox Mission Museum just east of Highland until Oct.15. It is the story of the Ioway people from present to old through art loaned by members of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
hiawathaworldonline.com
History Mysteries at the Museum, 'Thankful in Hiawatha'
There are so many things that BCHS Board are thankful for — Heritage Days is always a great way to share and show our appreciation for the community. To John Merchant Jr., Tim Wenger, Larry Day, Gary Shear and Larry Adcock thank you for providing another outstanding breakfast and lunch meal to the community.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Heritage Days brings back the ole' days
Heritage Days brought back old time demonstrations at the annual event at the Ag Museum in Hiawatha. The Brown County Historical Society event is typically scheduled the same day as the Chamber’s Maple Leaf Festival — which is held in downtown Hiawatha. The Historical Society brought out a trolley to give festival-goers rides from downtown Hiawatha out to the Ag Museum on East Iowa for the Heritage Days event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hiawathaworldonline.com
Dog and Jog to benefit the Brown County Humane Society
The Brown County Humane Society is once again sponsoring Dog and Jog as a fundraiser. Amanda Pilcher with the Humane Society said the event is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 with registration starting at 11 a.m. and the jog kicks off at 11:30 a.m. There will be a 2K, a 4K or a “No K” for those who don’t want to race, but still want to participate and support the Humane Society.
hiawathaworldonline.com
HCC announces new cross country and track and field program
Gregory Deese of Houston, Texas, joined the Highland Community College cross country and track and field programs. Coach Deese has a bachelor’s in Music/Human Performance from Texas Southern and went on to earn a Master’s in Coaching Education from Ohio University. Coach Deese has a coaching career spanning...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Junior Hawks outscored by Nemaha Central
Thursday night did not go to plan for the Hiawatha Middle School football team, as the squad hosted the Nemaha Central Thunder and suffered a 42-20 loss. Coach Curt Weldon said it was a difficult night on both sides of the ball for the Red Hawks. “The offense looked good on its opening drive,” said Weldon, “We fumbled on a 1st and 10--that set us back about 5 yards and we couldn’t recover.” The Red Hawk defense nearly had things heading in the right direction, forcing a 4th and 10 and closing in a sack, but the Thunder quarterback slipped free and dodged Hiawatha defenders all the way into the end zone. The wind came of out the Hawks’ sails a bit at that point, and both sides of the ball struggled throughout the rest of the first half, as they entered the break trailing 22-0.
Comments / 0