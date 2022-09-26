Thursday night did not go to plan for the Hiawatha Middle School football team, as the squad hosted the Nemaha Central Thunder and suffered a 42-20 loss. Coach Curt Weldon said it was a difficult night on both sides of the ball for the Red Hawks. “The offense looked good on its opening drive,” said Weldon, “We fumbled on a 1st and 10--that set us back about 5 yards and we couldn’t recover.” The Red Hawk defense nearly had things heading in the right direction, forcing a 4th and 10 and closing in a sack, but the Thunder quarterback slipped free and dodged Hiawatha defenders all the way into the end zone. The wind came of out the Hawks’ sails a bit at that point, and both sides of the ball struggled throughout the rest of the first half, as they entered the break trailing 22-0.

