Tempe, AZ

ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
TEMPE, AZ
12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
PHOENIX, AZ
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
ARIZONA STATE
#American Football#College Football#Wildcats
Get FREE admission to the State Fair and help those in need

PHOENIX — The 2022 Arizona State Fair is here, and you can get in for free and help a great cause!. St. Mary’s Food Bank is partnering with the fair and Sanderson Ford to help feed the needy in our state, and you can participate too. Guests who...
PHOENIX, AZ
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations

The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took 22 years for investigators to make an arrest in the Phoenix canal murders case. The victim’s family members have waited seven years since then, but the case is finally set to go to trial Monday, October 3. Bryan Patrick Miller faces murder and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ

