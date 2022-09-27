Read full article on original website
Related
arizonasports.com
ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
12news.com
What is the least appealing aspect for the ASU football job? LOSD Mailbag | Locked On Sun Devils
It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood to answer your questions! Time for a new edition of the Locked On Sun Devils mailbag.
12news.com
12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame
PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
azbigmedia.com
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
12news.com
Safety on and around GCU's campus is top concern of students after student struck by stray bullet near campus
PHOENIX — A student was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet on Grand Canyon University's campus Wednesday night. Phoenix police said there was an off-campus dispute just before 6 p.m. near 37th and Vermont avenues that led to multiple gunshots being fired. Police said when officers arrived...
12news.com
Arizona gas prices are up 20 cents in a week. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up another 8 cents on Tuesday, with the average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona up 20 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. It’s now more than $4.18 a gallon statewide. In Phoenix, gas prices are now 50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert; 2 aboard not injured
A helicopter crash-landed in the Arizona desert Monday morning but authorities said the two people aboard walked away with no injuries.
12news.com
Get FREE admission to the State Fair and help those in need
PHOENIX — The 2022 Arizona State Fair is here, and you can get in for free and help a great cause!. St. Mary’s Food Bank is partnering with the fair and Sanderson Ford to help feed the needy in our state, and you can participate too. Guests who...
12news.com
Emergency crews describe harrowing rescue of family of 6 from Arizona floodwaters
Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their submerged SUV in Maricopa during a monsoon storm last week. Crews described the rescue effort.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
12news.com
Fire at Tempe home leaves woman, dog dead
A fire at a Tempe home left a woman and dog dead Wednesday. Officials have not yet released her identity.
KOLD-TV
Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took 22 years for investigators to make an arrest in the Phoenix canal murders case. The victim’s family members have waited seven years since then, but the case is finally set to go to trial Monday, October 3. Bryan Patrick Miller faces murder and...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
12news.com
Maricopa County Attorney candidates respond to Friday's abortion ruling
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. An Arizona judge last week ruled that prosecutors could enforce a 158-year-old near-total abortion ban. On Tuesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell laid out her position on how she plans to move forward as the county's top prosecutor.
Here's What Phoenix Will Look Like In 2040 And It May Surprise You
You may be getting a lot of new neighbors.
12news.com
Check out the immersive King Tut exhibit in Scottsdale
If you're looking for something to do in the Valley this weekend, the immersive King Tut exhibit is opening in Scottsdale. Here are more details on the installation.
Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval
A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
Comments / 0