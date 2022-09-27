The Nelliston School in Fort Plain has been largely dormant since 1974. It opened soon after the Civil War, and provided education for kids of Upstate New York for roughly a century, before being shut down just before the nation's bicentennial. Since that time, it hasn't had a consistent tenant, but has continued to be owned and cared for by village of Nelliston.

FORT PLAIN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO