Albany, NY

WNYT

Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift

ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
City
Society
nippertown.com

Schenectady Native and Guitarist David Malachowski Dies at 67

NEW YORK – Schenectady native David Malachowski, a noted guitarist who toured globally and served as Shania Twain’s music director among any other accomplishments, died of heart failure Thursday, September 29, in New York City. He was 67. Longtime area writer Don Wilcock described him as “a gentle,...
NEWS10 ABC

Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
glensfallschronicle.com

Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel

Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
newyorkalmanack.com

Washington Irving and Martin Van Buren at Lindenwald

The home was previously owned by the Van Ness family. Irving and Van Buren later grew close when they both served in the American Legation in London and remained so until a falling out in 1840. Martin Van Buren National Historic Site will host “Full Circle: Washington Irving at Lindenwald,”...
newyorkalmanack.com

Remembering Lake George Steamboat Company’s Bill Dow

“Bill Dow’s entire life was dedicated to his family, his employees, and his boats. His loyalty to Lake George Village and his love of Lake George was matched only by his generosity and kindness towards others,” said Mayor Bob Blais, a close friend of many decades. “We communicated...
NEWS10 ABC

National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region

National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
ALBANY, NY

