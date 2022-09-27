Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
WNYT
Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift
ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
Harvest Fest returning to the Crossings at Colonie
The Town of Colonie’s annual Harvest Fest is set for Sunday, October 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Crossings Park. Admission is free.
Saratoga recycles, paint collection days planned
Sustainable Saratoga will hold its 6th-annual Saratoga Recycles Day on Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m. - noon, in the SPAC overflow parking lot on the west side of Route 50.
nippertown.com
Schenectady Native and Guitarist David Malachowski Dies at 67
NEW YORK – Schenectady native David Malachowski, a noted guitarist who toured globally and served as Shania Twain’s music director among any other accomplishments, died of heart failure Thursday, September 29, in New York City. He was 67. Longtime area writer Don Wilcock described him as “a gentle,...
Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool
Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.
See Classic Photos from This Abandoned Upstate NY School Before Renovation
The Nelliston School in Fort Plain has been largely dormant since 1974. It opened soon after the Civil War, and provided education for kids of Upstate New York for roughly a century, before being shut down just before the nation's bicentennial. Since that time, it hasn't had a consistent tenant, but has continued to be owned and cared for by village of Nelliston.
Turkey Troubles: Order now, pay more anyway
Local butchers suggest ordering your holiday turkeys sooner rather than later.
North Country physicians named ‘United Heroes’
Hudson Headwaters Health Network has put the spotlight on some of the physicians working at sites among its 21 care centers. This week, the network has highlighted three staff who have received awards from national healthcare and insurance company UnitedHealthcare.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
Walkout ceremony held for retiring detective
After more than two decades of service, a local police officer retired on Thursday.
It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
glensfallschronicle.com
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel
Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
newyorkalmanack.com
Washington Irving and Martin Van Buren at Lindenwald
The home was previously owned by the Van Ness family. Irving and Van Buren later grew close when they both served in the American Legation in London and remained so until a falling out in 1840. Martin Van Buren National Historic Site will host “Full Circle: Washington Irving at Lindenwald,”...
newyorkalmanack.com
Remembering Lake George Steamboat Company’s Bill Dow
“Bill Dow’s entire life was dedicated to his family, his employees, and his boats. His loyalty to Lake George Village and his love of Lake George was matched only by his generosity and kindness towards others,” said Mayor Bob Blais, a close friend of many decades. “We communicated...
Brick House Tavern & Tap Closes in Latham-Chick-fil-A Coming?
Rumors had been swirling for quite some time about Brick House Tavern & Tap closing and now it's official. But there are more rumors. It appears that there is a popular restaurant that may be moving into its location. Why Did Brick House Tavern & Tap Close?. The lease on...
DOJ: Pharmacy stockers stole drugs from NY stores
RGIS LLC (RGIS) and its affiliated company, Retail Services WIS Corporation (WIS), agreed to pay $158,760 to resolve allegations that they caused violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region
National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
A ‘Friendly’ Unique Cafe & Cocktails Spot Coming to Western Ave in Albany
The old Friendly's that closed in 2011 and became Crispy Basil Artisan Pizza which also shuttered in 2016 will now become a new cafe and cocktails concept on Western Avenue in Albany. This unique picturesque spot will be called The Scene Coffee & Cocktails. What is the New Business Concept?
