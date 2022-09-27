LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO