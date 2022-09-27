ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers

The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
FORT MILL, SC
USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
IRMO, SC
Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
COLUMBIA, SC
Tracking Ian’s path: Midlands Impact ABC Columbia Forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have live updates online and...
COLUMBIA, SC
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
COLUMBIA, SC
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
LIST: School closings in the Midlands

On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home. CLARENDON COUNTY. CLARENDON COUNTY...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

