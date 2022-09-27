ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Warrant Arrests for Deviant Assaults Top the Daily Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 19 arrests including the following:

  • Frank Martinez was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, GJI assault to a family member with a previous conviction, and GJI indecency with a child by sexual contact on Sep. 27 at 12:23 a.m.
  • Carlos Morales was arrested for GOB aggravated sexual assault on Sep. 26

There are currently 550 inmates in the TGCDF as of Monday morning.

Name Frank Martinez (L) Carlos Morales (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgment NISI
  • I

Comments / 0

