ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAxMx_0iCE5Dfa00

AUBURN, Mass. (WXIN) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.

Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZzBl_0iCE5Dfa00
(FDA)

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Marion, MA
Health
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Swansea, MA
City
Marion, CT
City
Falmouth, MA
City
Trumbull, CT
Marion, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Marion, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc#Massachusetts Foodies#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WKBN

Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate. Since August, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy