Kansas basketball player signs $18M deal
TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A former Kansas State basketball player, Dean Wade, has signed a three year, $18.5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN. The 6 foot, 10 inch forward played for St. John High School and later became a Wildcat. According to Kansas State, Wade was part of the senior class that […]
WIBW
KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
247Sports
Kansas City point guard commits to Omaha
Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley North point guard Grant Stubblefield has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound senior has committed to Chris Crutchfield and his staff at the University of Nebraska Omaha. "They believed in me before anyone else they were my first offer in basketball and have...
No. 1 MHS to take unbeaten record to struggling Emporia
Only two teams remain undefeated in Class 6A football, and one of them is No. 1 Manhattan High. For the third week in a row, the Indians (4-0, 2-0 Centennial League) claimed the top spot in the Kansas high school media poll. However, for the first time, they’re the unanimous No. 1.
