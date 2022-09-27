ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KSN News

Kansas basketball player signs $18M deal

TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A former Kansas State basketball player, Dean Wade, has signed a three year, $18.5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN. The 6 foot, 10 inch forward played for St. John High School and later became a Wildcat. According to Kansas State, Wade was part of the senior class that […]
WIBW

KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
247Sports

Kansas City point guard commits to Omaha

Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley North point guard Grant Stubblefield has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound senior has committed to Chris Crutchfield and his staff at the University of Nebraska Omaha. "They believed in me before anyone else they were my first offer in basketball and have...
BlueDevilCountry

Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
