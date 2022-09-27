PHYSICIANS INSURANCE INTRODUCES CRIMINAL DEFENSE REIMBURSEMENT COVERAGE TO MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL & HOSPITAL LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICIES

Read full article on original website
AG Healey Secures $14 Million In Settlement With Nation's Largest Medicaid Managed Care Insurer
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey today announced a major settlement with the nation's largest Medicaid managed care insurer to resolve claims that it overcharged the state Medicaid program, MassHealth, millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits and services provided by subsidiary companies. Under the terms of the...
Oregon pioneers continuous Medicaid coverage for children
Oregon is the first state in the nation that will allow children with Medicaid coverage to remain continuously enrolled through their sixth birthday. This means low-income families won't have to re-enroll every year to keep their kids insured. Gov. Kate Brown. made the announcement Wednesday morning, alongside federal officials from...
State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
5 tips to help avoid missteps in Hurricane Ian claims
As the cleanup and damage assessments begin in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida and the southeast, insurance experts are emphasizing steps that can be taken to maximize insurance coverage and recovery following the immediate crisis. Most important, they say, things can be done to avoid or lessen disputes...
InsuranceNewsNet
Florida insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies as Hurricane Ian slams state
Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Beware of scams, be patient, and other tips on filing insurance Hurricane Ian claims [Miami Herald]
The answer to insurance frustrations after Hurricane Ian won't come "from a knock on the door." As homeowners and businesses scramble to piece together their lives in the face of destruction from the monster storm, state insurance officials say help is on the way. But they are also warning people to be wary of some disreputable claims adjusters, lawyers and roofing contractors who are poised to exploit the vulnerable.
Legislative group discusses public school health insurance [Lewiston Tribune, Idaho]
Lewiston Morning Tribune (ID) Sep. 30—Efforts to reduce health insurance costs for public school employees could be tweaked and possibly strengthened when the. An interim working group comprised of several state lawmakers met in. Boise. to discuss the issue Thursday. No decisions were made pending the results of an...
Insurance rates are set to skyrocket in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
N.C. Democratic Party: Ted Budd Advertises Insurance For Domestic Abusers At His Gun Store
New reporting today has found that Congressman Budd's gun store in North Carolina. Law Shield insurance, an "insurance provider that supports gun owners who face domestic violence charges," noting that it seems Budd is "unnervingly willing to help customers who might use their guns from ProShots to hurt or threaten partners or family members." In.
How to reach your insurance company to report Hurricane Ian damage claims [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Here are phone numbers, websites and email addresses for property insurance companies serving. . Unless they need emergency repairs, policyholders are urged to first contact their insurers with damage claims before signing over their benefits rights to repair contractors. Most of the companies listed below enable policyholders to initiate claims at their websites. Not all companies list email addresses on their websites.
Gov. Edwards Explores Louisiana Insurance Market Challenges, Solutions With Lloyd's Of London
Gov. John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd's insurance marketplace to explore possible solutions for the insurance market challenges facing. Louisiana. companies and homeowners. Discussions focused on. Louisiana's. relationship with the insurance industry and how the state can...
What you need to know about filing a Hurricane Ian insurance claim
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies. and her family with a massive oak tree crushing their pool cage and leaning on their home. On Friday, Long and her husband took the first step to protect their property by hiring a tree company that had to use a crane to remove the gigantic tree.
Consumer Attorneys Applaud Governor Newsom Signing The Protect California Drivers Act Into Law
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gavin Newsom added his signature to the Protect California Drivers Act (SB 1107, Dodd) on Wednesday evening. SB 1107, which updates state law that established mandatory minimums for auto insurance policies in 1967, ensures. California. drivers are not forced to shoulder massive debt when...
Fraud expert warns Florida homeowners about Hurricane Ian scams
An expert on insurance fraud is warning Florida residents whose properties were damaged by Hurricane Ian to be careful of scams, especially from construction workers who may ask homeowners to sign over insurance benefits for a quick fix. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
Florida’s insurance woes could make Ian’s economic wrath even worse
The economic devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida is likely to put further pressure on the state’s fragile insurance system. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
DBRS Morningstar: Severe Damage Caused by Hurricane Ian Showcases Challenges of Insuring Property in Florida
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hurricane Ian is one of the most severe tropical cyclones recorded to make landfall in. . In addition to loss of life, the economic loss is likely to rise above the previous. Florida. record of. $50 billion. caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Providing insurance on. Florida. property...
Former St. Cloud bar owner sentenced to 71 months in prison for arson [Pioneer Press]
Saint Paul Pioneer Press (MN) A former St. Cloud bar owner will spend six years in federal prison for burning down his business and trying to collect. , to 71 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Tostrud also ordered Welsh to pay more than. $3 million.
Clay Higgins shrugs off attack ad, files insurance bill related to hurricanes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Sep. 29—WASHINGTON — Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins said Thursday that he couldn't care less about a political commercial one of his opponents is airing that mocks the. Crime Stoppers. videos that helped build his reputation. "I don't pay attention to political attacks and...
Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust,...
