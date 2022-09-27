ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

PHYSICIANS INSURANCE INTRODUCES CRIMINAL DEFENSE REIMBURSEMENT COVERAGE TO MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL & HOSPITAL LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICIES

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago
InsuranceNewsNet

AG Healey Secures $14 Million In Settlement With Nation's Largest Medicaid Managed Care Insurer

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey today announced a major settlement with the nation's largest Medicaid managed care insurer to resolve claims that it overcharged the state Medicaid program, MassHealth, millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits and services provided by subsidiary companies. Under the terms of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Oregon pioneers continuous Medicaid coverage for children

Oregon is the first state in the nation that will allow children with Medicaid coverage to remain continuously enrolled through their sixth birthday. This means low-income families won't have to re-enroll every year to keep their kids insured. Gov. Kate Brown. made the announcement Wednesday morning, alongside federal officials from...
OREGON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed

New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

5 tips to help avoid missteps in Hurricane Ian claims

As the cleanup and damage assessments begin in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida and the southeast, insurance experts are emphasizing steps that can be taken to maximize insurance coverage and recovery following the immediate crisis. Most important, they say, things can be done to avoid or lessen disputes...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies as Hurricane Ian slams state

Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
InsuranceNewsNet

Beware of scams, be patient, and other tips on filing insurance Hurricane Ian claims [Miami Herald]

The answer to insurance frustrations after Hurricane Ian won't come "from a knock on the door." As homeowners and businesses scramble to piece together their lives in the face of destruction from the monster storm, state insurance officials say help is on the way. But they are also warning people to be wary of some disreputable claims adjusters, lawyers and roofing contractors who are poised to exploit the vulnerable.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

How to reach your insurance company to report Hurricane Ian damage claims [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Here are phone numbers, websites and email addresses for property insurance companies serving. . Unless they need emergency repairs, policyholders are urged to first contact their insurers with damage claims before signing over their benefits rights to repair contractors. Most of the companies listed below enable policyholders to initiate claims at their websites. Not all companies list email addresses on their websites.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Gov. Edwards Explores Louisiana Insurance Market Challenges, Solutions With Lloyd's Of London

Gov. John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd's insurance marketplace to explore possible solutions for the insurance market challenges facing. Louisiana. companies and homeowners. Discussions focused on. Louisiana's. relationship with the insurance industry and how the state can...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

What you need to know about filing a Hurricane Ian insurance claim

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies. and her family with a massive oak tree crushing their pool cage and leaning on their home. On Friday, Long and her husband took the first step to protect their property by hiring a tree company that had to use a crane to remove the gigantic tree.
FLORIDA STATE
