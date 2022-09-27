Read full article on original website
James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
What character does Coolio play in ‘Futurama’?
News broke late on Sept. 28, that rapper, actor, and comedian Coolio passed away at age 59. His cause of death has yet to be determined, but officials have released information that there were no signs of a struggle, foul play, or drug/alcohol abuse at the scene. Coolio’s influence on...
Review: ‘Surrogate’ is a chilling ghost story filled with strong characters and palpable dread
“There is no such thing as monsters.” These are the words parents often use to reassure their children that there is nothing to be afraid of when the lights go out. Of course, that is not necessarily true, with all matter of human monsters wandering the streets at any given time.
Not a single soul wants to see a franchise that already ran out of gas get dusted off yet again
Nobody in their right mind is going to deny that The Bourne Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum combine to form one of the greatest trilogies of the modern era, if not all-time. However, the debate over where the Jason Bourne franchise as a whole stands in history is an entirely different matter altogether.
Sorry haters, ‘She-Hulk’ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has certainly had its fair share of naysayers since it first debuted on Disney Plus over seven weeks ago, with fans criticizing many aspects of writer Jessica Gao’s approach to tackling the story of Jennifer Walters. However, the consensus from critics is in, and with just two episodes of the superhero sitcom to go, it has been awarded a ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Exclusive interview: Hair and makeup artists Tina Roesler Kerwin and Jaime Leigh McIntosh talk ‘Blonde’
Tina Roesler Kerwin and Jaime Leigh McIntosh are both Emmy-nominated hair and makeup artists with an illustrious roll call of A-list projects on their resume. Top Gun: Maverick, The Gray Man, Magnolia, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are just a few projects that have been elevated through their involvement. With...
Behind the scenes ‘Blade’ issues should be much more of a concern than the PG-13 rating
A lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were up in arms when it was confirmed the Blade reboot would be rated PG-13, and while there won’t be geysers of blood being sprayed on the screen every time the Daywalker unsheathes his sword, it’s not as if the movie needs to be a hard R in order to succeed.
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of
As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
Review: ‘The Retaliators’ is blood-soaked tale of morality and vengeance backed by a hard rocking soundtrack
“When do the sins of a good man make him bad?”. This quote opens The Retaliators, and establishes the moral stakes at play in this blood-soaked thriller. While the themes are heavy, the execution is pure exploitation done well, with the end result a hyper-violent take on influential 1970s revenge thriller Death Wish that would have been right at home during the “video nasty” days of the 80s.
Who is Trevor Noah Dating? Trevor Noah dating history
Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was recently spotted having a quiet and intimate dinner date with singer Dua Lipa, with the pair enjoying a cozy dinner and kiss goodnight in New York. This has clearly sent fans of both personalities into a frenzy, but according to the images and eyewitness account given to the Daily Mail, ‘Noah Lipa’ is pretty safe bet of an item at the time of writing.
If you thought Mary Sanderson looked a little different in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — you were right
Gather round sistas! Hocus Pocus 2 is finally here, and we feel like we’ve been waiting for our entire lives, and to some degree, we almost have!. Returning to Salem and seeing our favorite witches again was exciting, and if you’ve already seen the film, you might have noticed something different about Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson. The quirky turn of her mouth appeared on a different side of her face!
Trevor Noah doesn’t need a job, he has Dua Lipa! At least that’s what fans think
Trevor Noah has been busy making headlines in two startling ways in one day. The comedian and late-night host, was trending on Twitter after he was spotted getting cozy with pop superstar Dua Lipa. Mere hours later, during a taping for his show, he announced that he would be leaving his role as the host of The Daily Show. With such epic timing, fans can’t help but make jokes about Noah’s reasons for calling it quits.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Here’s your chance to meet one of the bunkhouse boys while Finn Little ponders an important question
Happy Saturday, all you Monica Duttons and Rip Wheelers! We hope you’re enjoying your weekend and relaxing with some best country living tips and tricks from Luke Grimes and the Yellowstone crew. With the trailer still fresh on the minds of fans worldwide, the news side of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is running a little slow. After all, they did just blow our minds in under two minutes — they deserve a break. So we’ve been keeping an eye on the cast and crew’s social media accounts; as usual, they’ve got interesting things brewing. In Taylor Sheridan’s universe today, we’ve got Denim Richards offering up some daily motivation, Finn Little pondering an important question, and a chance to meet one of your favorite bunkhouse boys. So sit back, relax, and let’s ride in!
Having burned fans already, Dwayne Johnson continues to tease a face-to-face with Henry Cavill
Dwayne Johnson is one of the industry’s finest one-man hype machines, but fans have been growing a little restless over the A-list megastar’s constant teases of Henry Cavill’s Superman in the buildup to next month’s release of Black Adam. Having spent years actively dodging questions about...
